Miral Announces Major Expansion to Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 15: Due to its huge popularity with both local and international visitors, Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, today announced a 16,900 sqm expansion to Yas Island's Yas Waterworld. Set for construction completion in 2025, the expansion will see the addition of 3.3 km of slide sections and is expected to grow guest capacity by 20% through the addition of 18 new thrilling rides and attractions, taking the park total to more than 60 rides and experiences.

Once open, the park will include the UAE's highest slide, as well as the GCC's first amusement ride in a water park, that is integrated within a waterslide complex. This exhilarating ride promises an unparalleled adventure, with a 15-meter-high drop for up to 20 guests and water park enthusiasts, who can experience this adrenaline rush together.

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO commented: "This expansion marks another addition to our world-class attractions and experiences on Yas Island, and a testament to achieving our vision of positioning it as a top global destination for entertainment and leisure. We are proud to be contributing to the development of Abu Dhabi's ecosystem and economic diversification, while further enhancing its global appeal as a tourism hub."

For the last decade, Yas Waterworld has immersed guests in 'The Legend of the Lost Pearl' story, which reflects the UAE's rich pearl-diving heritage. Combining the coolest rides and thrilling attractions as well as shopping and dining options into a seamless, guest experience, the award-winning theme park is the ultimate water adventure.

Introducing a new chapter to the story, Yas Waterworld will bring a new adventure called the 'Lost City'. Guests will embark on an exciting journey to discover hidden treasures and secret passages, intertwined with fun attractions. The expansion seamlessly blends with the park's existing architectural style, rockwork features, and iconic characters, transporting guests to a whole new world.

Features of the new expansion includes a swim up bar, a high-thrill boat ride, racing and tube slides, family raft rides, and a duelling master blaster. The expansion caters for mini thrill seekers as well by providing smaller scaled versions of Yas Waterworld's most iconic rides. These include a mini-Dawwama, which will be the region's only kids' mini blaster fusion ride with two blaster sections and a thrilling rattler end section, as well as a mini-Boomerango to give little guests that big ride sensation minus the fear, with a fantastic hero-shot photo opportunity.

Yas Waterworld is part of the wider offering of Yas Island that includes world-class attractions such as Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, CLYMB Abu Dhabi, Qasr Al Watan, Yas Bay Waterfront which is home to the UAE's largest indoor multi-purpose venue Etihad Arena, the world's first-ever Warner Bros. themed hotel, and the newly opened SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The globally renowned offerings, cement the island's position as a top global destination for entertainment and leisure.

Guided by its ambition to be a customer-centric, progressive, and efficient organisation, Miral will continue to grow and develop Yas Island as a successful destination as well as delivering new leisure and entertainment destinations and ventures that generate sustainable value, while contributing to the diversification of Abu Dhabi's economy.

About Miral Group

Miral Group is the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, that contributes to the growth of the leisure and entertainment industry and Abu Dhabi's economic diversification. It conceives, creates, operates, and manages immersive destinations and experiences that attract visitors from across the world to create unforgettable memories, accelerating the realization of the Emirate's tourism vision and growth.

Responsible for the development of Yas Island and overseeing Saadiyat Island's Destination Management Strategy, Miral's portfolio of world-class assets incorporates entertainment, leisure, culture, sport, dining, retail, and hospitality experiences, aiming to deliver millions of memorable moments for residents and international guests alike. These include SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina, and Yas Bay Waterfront, home to the UAE's largest indoor multi-purpose venue Etihad Arena, amongst others. Miral also has several projects being developed on Yas Island and across the emirate, including teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, and a Harry Potter themed land within Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.

Miral Group encompasses three subsidiaries: Miral Destinations, which promotes unique destinations; Miral Experiences, which operates a diverse portfolio of world-class, award-winning immersive experiences; and Yas Asset Management, which operates and manages a portfolio of vibrant destinations including F&B, retail, marinas and hospitality properties across Yas Island.

For more information, visit www.miral.ae

About Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi

Located in Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld is a one-of-a-kind waterpark that draws inspiration from the UAE's pearl diving heritage offering families fun-packed adventures, the warmest welcome, and the most engaging themed experience.

Home to more than 45 exhilarating rides, slides and attractions, and a diversity of seasonal events and shows, guests of Yas Waterworld can enjoy the chance to create new memories with every visit.

Since opening its doors in 2013, Yas Waterworld took home over 50 accolades from prestigious industry entities. In 2021, the waterpark was named 'Middle East's Leading Waterpark' at the World Travel Awards and 'Best Waterpark in the Middle East' by the International Travel Awards. Yas Waterworld also won a Bronze award at the blooloop Innovation Awards 2021 for its 'Underwater VR experience'. In 2022, Yas Waterworld received Silver Award for Innovation in Consumer Events - GWR Live Event by MENA Stevie Awards, Bronze for Waterpark of the Year 2021 by Mother, Baby & Child magazine, Traveler's Choice Best of the Best 2022 (Top 1%) by Trip Advisor, Award for Outstanding Achievement - Live Events by Stevie Awards and Middle East's Leading Water Park by World Travel Awards. Most recently in 2023, Gold Award for Innovation in Entertainment Events by MENA Stevie Awards.

Considered the pearl of Yas Island, the UAE's premium leisure and entertainment destination, Yas Waterworld combines fun aquatic adventures with local personality to provide guests with an experience unlike anything else.

For more information, please visit: www.yaswaterworld.com

