Miss Aseatic India Finale – A Night of Elegance and Empowerment

Gurugram (Harayana) [India] September 24: On 24th September 2024, Miss Aseatic India, India’s first international beauty pageant, will crown its next icon of grace and poise in a spectacular evening at Lemon Tree Premier, Gurugram. This grand finale, organized by Euphorism Ventures Pvt. Ltd. (EVPL), marks a milestone as India's first international beauty pageant, offering women from diverse backgrounds a global platform to showcase their talents, intelligence, and grace.

What sets Miss Aseatic apart is its emphasis on inclusivity, empowerment, and free opportunities. All finalists receive free registration and 7 days of grooming to help them shine on this prestigious stage. Winners will receive a professional one-year contract, and the opportunity to represent India at the global stage – Miss Global International, scheduled to be held in the Cayman Islands on 13th October 2024.

The evening will culminate in a cocktail reception and gala dinner, bringing together sponsors, partners, and esteemed guests to celebrate the event’s success.

The Show Director, Host & Jury

The show is directed by the renowned Liza Varma, a former Miss India First Runner-Up and a celebrated grooming expert. Liza's wealth of experience and expertise in training and mentoring participants has helped shape the finalists into confident and poised women ready to take on the global stage.

The grand finale will be hosted by Sachin Khurana, the first-ever Mr. India, whose charisma and experience will set the perfect tone for the night. Sachin is a popular figure in the fashion and entertainment world, making him an ideal host for this prestigious event.

MissAseatic India 2024 boasts a stellar jury panel featuring luminaries from various industries, including:

Yuri Suri – Retired Wing Commander, Indian Air Force test pilot, and finalist for the Indo-Soviet space mission. A Bollywood actor, lifestyle coach, and FM Radio personality, Yuri brings his rich experience to the judging panel. Ramola Bachchan – An accomplished entrepreneur and renowned figure in the fashion and events industry, Ramola hails from the Bachchan family and serves as Miss Aseatic's Resort Wear Partner. Rony Kaula – Celebrated photographer, director, and producer with over 30 years in the industry, Rony is a respected name in the world of fashion photography. Partha Mukherjee – A leading senior fashion designer and the founder of HIS, known for producing quality textile-based fashion products globally. Partha is also an Outfit Partner for the event. Abhijit Mishra – A renowned senior journalist with an eye for talent, whose expertise adds an authoritative voice to the panel. Swareena Singh – A former Miss India contestant and supermodel, Swareena's grace and insight into the world of pageantry make her an invaluable judge. Hida S Kaula – A former FEMINA Stylista Diva and supermodel, Hida brings style and elegance to the judging panel. Barkha Kaul – A celebrity DJ and model. Barkha's vibrant energy and knowledge of the industry will ensure the competition is judged with flair.

Sponsors & Partners

MissAseatic India is supported by prestigious partners who are adding their own magic to this grand event:

Ramola Bachchan – Resort Wear Partner

Nikhita Tandon – Gown Partner

Partha Mukherjee – Style Partner

Grey Goose – Experience Partner

Tatha – Gift Partner

Pachouli – Wellness Partner

Smileworks – Smile Partner

UK International – Beauty & Hair Partner

IWP – Backstage Partner

Jewel Lounge – Crown Partner

Alpona Designs – Photoshoot Costume Partner

Kapra by Anaita – Indian Wear Partner

This extraordinary collaboration elevates MissAseatic India as a premier event, setting new standards for beauty pageants by focusing on inclusivity, diversity, and empowerment.

Join us for a night that will crown the next ambassador of Indian beauty on the global stage, marking a new era in beauty pageants.

Founder Aashoke Gulabani, with over 30 years of leadership experience, envisions Miss Aseatic as a game-changer in the world of pageantry. His vision to expand the pageant’s reach from 11 to 51 countries within the next decade is part of a larger goal to promote diversity and empower women globally. Sharing his enthusiasm for the event, Aashoke Gulabani said, “Miss Aseatic is not just about beauty—it is about celebrating the strength and potential of women from all walks of life. We are excited to bring this international platform to India and look forward to showcasing the brilliance of Indian women to the world.” He also personally met the participants before the show, wishing them the best for the grand finale.

Date: 24th September 2024

Time: 5:00 PM Onwards

Venue: Lemon Tree Premier, Sector-60, Gurugram

