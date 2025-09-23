Miss Fabb India 2025 Celebrates Diversity and Empowerment with its 8th Edition

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: The 8th edition of Miss Fabb India, a pioneering inclusive beauty pageant, recently concluded with great fanfare. Founded in 2017 by Vaishali Varma and Yash Bhuptani, Miss Fabb India has been a trailblazer in promoting diversity and inclusivity in the world of beauty pageants.

The 2025 edition, powered by Platinum Corp, Iscon JP Group, Unicorn Global, Transmedia Smile Partner - Royal Dental Clinics, Outdoor Partner - Bright Outdoor and PR Patner Bhavini Goswami - Sacleup Communications saw participants from all walks of life competing for the coveted title. The audition process was conducted online, and the selected participants underwent 4 days of intensive training from September 17th to 20th, under the guidance of renowned experts Sriti Shaw and Neha Singh.

The finale was held on September 21st at The Westin, Mumbai, where the participants showcased their talent, confidence, and beauty. Miss Fabb India's inclusive approach ensures that every woman, regardless of age, skin tone, or body type, gets a chance to walk the ramp.

In line with its motto, "Every woman should have a chance to walk the ramp," Miss Fabb India's founder, Yash Bhuptani, has appealed to all fashion shows in India to adopt a more inclusive approach. "We believe that beauty comes in all shapes, sizes, and forms. It's time for the industry to break free from traditional body type criteria and give every woman a chance to shine," he said.

Mrs Fabb India 2025 Winners:

Winner - Ankita Sangle (PUNE), Second Runner Up -Ankita Mohanty (Bhubaneswar)

Third Runner Up - Priyanshi Thakur (Lucknow)

Miss Fabb India 2025 Winners:

Winner - Swati Mishra (Mumbai)

1st Runner Up - Jyoti Meena (New Delhi)

2nd Runners Up - Emily Bose (Pune) & Swamy Shalini (Hyderabad)

The Base Awards edition, held alongside the pageant, recognized and honored prominent individuals from various industries and sectors for their outstanding contributions. The awardees included Sudhanshu Pandey, Taher Shabbir, Hema Sharma, Sana Sultan, Angela Krizlinski, Twinkle Arora amongst others.

The awards were given in the categories of Business, Art, Social, Entertainment, and more, highlighting the achievements of these individuals in their respective fields.

Miss Fabb India continues to be a platform that celebrates diversity, inclusivity, and female empowerment, inspiring women to embrace their uniqueness and pursue their passions.

