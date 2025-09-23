Miss & Mrs International – Woman of Substance 2025 Concludes in Dubai with Glamour & Grandeur

Dubai [UAE], September 23: The much-awaited Miss & Mrs International – Woman of Substance 2025 Season 8, organised by Aasherwad Consultants, concluded successfully at the luxurious Ramee Dreams Hotel, Downtown Dubai. After seven successful editions of national and international beauty pageants, this iconic event once again celebrated womanhood, talent, and empowerment on a global stage.

Event Highlights

The four-day extravaganza was curated by Dr Madhur Sharma (Founder & Director), Anshu Mudgal (Co-founder & Director PR), and Aarushi Sharma (Director International).

Contestants from across countries, including Dubai, India, Netherlands, Turkey, and more, participated and went through grooming sessions, talent rounds, photoshoots, excursions, and international exposure activities.

The event was supported by:

Royal Arab Events

Travel Partner: Viatrip

Makeup & Hairdo Partner: Lamour Institute of Beauty, Dubai

Wardrobe (Crowning Moment): Old Story Trading LLC (Label Sanju & Shilpa)

Crown Jewellery: Idol Jewellery Dubai

Celebrity & Guests

The glamorous evening was graced by Mugdha Godse, a renowned Bollywood actress and supermodel, as the Celebrity Guest.

Honourable Guest of the evening was Raj Shetty, owner of Ramee Dreams Hotel.

Special guests included:

Amjad Khan, Vishal Mamnani, Farah Karim Quasim, Anamika Singh, Sonam Designer, Jui Desai, Zahid (Iconic Institute), Mehreen Sultana (Shiraz Kababs Khaas Restaurant – Food Partner), Priti Yadav (Gifting Sponsor), Dinesh Chandwani & Saumya Srivastava (Monalisa Exports), Ikra (Rider Sunglasses), and Reshma Vaibhav.

Winners – Main Titles

Miss Category

Winner: Dina Harji (London) | 1st Runner-up: Ishika | 2nd Runner-up: Sheethal | 3rd Runner-up: Hima

Mrs Silver Category

Winner: Ishwarya Ullal (Netherlands) | 1st Runner-up: Benafsha | 2nd Runner-up: Shriya | 3rd Runner-up: Dr. Mani

Mrs Gold Category

Winner: Sheetal Saigal (Dubai) | 1st Runner-up: Isha T | 2nd Runner-up: Sangeetha M | 3rd Runner-up: Meenakshi C

Mrs Platinum Category

Winner: Anita Bhatia (Dubai) | 1st Runner-up: Priyabhashini | 2nd Runner-up: Maria | 3rd Runner-up: Surekha & Deepthi

Subtitle Winners

Miss Category – Dina (Next Top Model), Fajar (Dazzling Smile), Hima (Dignified Diva), Ishika (Photogenic), Rathna (Divalicious), Resh (Iconic Eyes), Umang (Beauty with Brains), Sheethal (Glamorous), Shivangi (Body Beautiful).

Mrs Silver – Benafsha (Confident), Elizabeth (Pride of Nation), Deepa (Beautiful Soul), Dr. Mani (Beauty with Brains), Sitara (Glowing Skin), Harjeet (Body Beautiful), Ishwarya (Glamorous), Karthiga (Dignified Diva), Komal (Photogenic), Shriya (Talented Diva/Tech Diva), Shweta (Beauty Inside Out), Shyni (Woman of Substance), Swati (Dazzling Smile).

Mrs Gold – Anjana (Pride of Nation), Isha Tiwari (Timeless Beauty), Madhu (Beautiful Soul), Meenakshi Chipkar (Photogenic), Meenakshi Madhurya (Beauty Inside Out), Pushpa (Woman of Substance), Sangeetha (Fashion Icon), Savita (Dazzling Smile), Sheetal (Talented Diva), Urmila (Glowing Skin), Isha Jethani (Glamorous).

Mrs Platinum – Anita (Fashion Icon), Deepthi (Beautiful Soul), Maria (Woman of Substance), Priyabhashini (Timeless Beauty), Sonal (Dazzling Smile), Surekha (Beauty Inside Out).

Special Titles

Brand Ambassador: Mehnaz Munshi

Showstoppers: Kamalpreet Kaur, Erum Faridi, Lujainin

Jury & Management

The distinguished jury featured:

Amrita Vijay Ravipati (Diva Mrs India 2025 & Producer, Amrita Cinecraft), Sanju Hingorani, Nevedita Kharbanda (Author, Mrs Photogenic), Shilpa Hingorani, Rizza, Varsha Chauhan (Model & Influencer), and Dr. M. Ritu (Director, VRP Production).

The show was choreographed by Swati Shemil (Runway Director & Pageant Coach) and Tasnuba Raisa Raka (Director of Choreography).

The management team included Grishma Singh (Director UAE), Gunjan Chugh (Project Coordinator), and Sakshi Syal (Fashion Stylist).

Photography Partners

Sreejith K (Moments Capture)

Virgilio Nau JR

Binesh Chandra (BC Photography)

Amir Camera Click

…beautifully captured the event.

Media Partners

The event received wide coverage through:

Honey Sehgal (Samachar Plus), Aarav Times, Saleem Rehman (Bol India News), Tahira Rehman (Media Point), Apurbo Abdul Latif (DXB 24 Live), and CK Dass (Magic Wand Studios).

Season 8 of Miss & Mrs International – Woman of Substance 2025 set new benchmarks in international pageantry by blending glamour, empowerment, and cultural diversity.

