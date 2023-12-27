Mission Dreams hosted its annual National Beauty Pageant Mission Dreams Miss, Mr & Mrs India 2023 -24 at Kolkata Eco Park

It was a 7 day Grooming & Training & 2 Day Grand Finale event, contestants from all over the India walks of life participated to try their hands into the beauty and fashion world.

The event Started from 1st December 2023 and the Grand Finale was conducted at The Eco Park on 22nd of December 2023.

The event invited influencers, actors and fashion designers to witness the atmosphere and motivate young individuals. The event was categorised mainly into three parts namely; Mission Dreams Miss India 2023, Mission Dreams Mr. India 2023 and Mission Dreams Mrs. India 2023.

The winners of the categories are namely, Miss Ayana Routray from Odisha, Mr. Saurabh Gadiya From Maharashtra, Mrs. Rashmi Sudipto Chatterjee from Maharashtra earned the prestigious titles of Mission Dreams Miss India, Mr. India & Mrs. India 2023 respectively, in Kolkata on 22nd December, 2023. Winners beat out 110 other finalists from various states and territories.

The 1st runner up and second runner up winners of the titles were namely, Svetlana Mahapatra from Odisha (1st Runner Up) & Saranya Samantaray from Odisha (2nd Runner up).

Mission Dreams Mr. India 2023-24

Chirag Davne From Daman (1st Runner up), and Jaideep Singh Chouhan from Rajasthan (2nd Runner up), Mission Dreams Mrs. India 2022-23 Amrita Keshari from Goa (1st Runner Up), and Nahamia Rooth from Kerala (2nd Runner up).

The grand event included the National Costume round, Cocktail Round, Swim Suit round, Evening Gown Round, Designer Round, Talent Round & Question Answer Round to bring out the best from all the participated contestants.

All the winners were presented the crowns by their successors Mission Dreams Miss, Mr & Mrs India 2022 and the director and founder Priya Priyambada and Darwin Thapa, AajTak Chief Executive Amith Tyagi, Celebrity Fashion Designer Jeet Jagjit & many others.

The competition was historic one where many Bollywood celebrities, South Indian superstars and other public figures were a part of.

In a statement The Founder & the Organizer Priya Priyambada & the Director of the Prestigious Pageant Mission Dreams said “Today's pageant is about creating a space where young individuals can celebrate and represent what is unique about themselves, and the goal of the Mission Dreams organization is to provide the resources and guidance to nurture, groom and protect the youth. We were thrilled to welcome finalists from all the states of India. We hope we encourage more young men and women to dream big and come out as winners in India and internationally. No doubt Mission Dreams Pageant is going to influence a million aspiring models to live their Dreams, without a doubt Mission Dreams Miss, Mr & Mrs India will play a significant role in the Indian history“.

Mission Dreams would like to thank their venue partner “Xen Suites”, & Official Media partner of Mission Dreams were “ATSBB (AajTak Entertainment)”, whereas production partner Mission Dreams Media & Promotions & music video partner was “Be you Records”

The official Dessert partners were “The Bake Studio” by Shairiya Sajid, and Cake by Anika.

Also like to give special thanks to our Photography Partners Subhasis, Ronak, & Sudipta Maity.

The event wrapped up in a wonderful way and Mission Dreams looks forward to inviting and uplifting more young individuals to live up to their dreams and providing them multiple opportunities to show case their talent and earn a name in the industry.

