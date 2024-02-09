Mission Made Possible Season 2 Shoot Complete, Set to Launch on Sony Sports Network and Sony Liv by April 2024

Krishna Sai Presents Mission Made Possible Season 1 Re-telecasting Worldwide on DD Sports 8-8:30am Starting February 8th, 2024 – February 17th, 2024

New Delhi (India), February 9: Mission Made Possible, India’s groundbreaking docu-drama series highlighting the lives and triumphs of para-athletes and the differently-abled sports community, announces the completion of its Season 2 shoot. Inspired by Aushim Khetarpal and Shirdi Sai Baba Foundation, directed by Ashish Saxena and Produced and hosted by Raadhika Khetarpal and Radiant Sports Management – Sports for a Cause, the series is poised to captivate audiences once again with its inspiring narratives.

Scheduled for launch on Sony Sports Network and Sony Liv by April 2024, Season 2 of Mission Made Possible promises to deliver even more compelling stories of perseverance, resilience, and victory. This timely release coincides with the upcoming Paris Paralympics in August 2024, providing viewers with a fresh perspective on India’s achievements in para sports and fostering a sense of admiration and support for our para-athletes.

Raadhika Khetarpal, the driving force behind Mission Made Possible, emphasizes the show’s core mission: “The concept of the show is to highlight the spirit of para-athletes and keep the spark alive to not give up. No obstacle can ever be too big to overcome. If the para-athletes / differently abled sports athletes can do it, so can we.”

Recognized as India’s first and only show dedicated to showcasing the lives of para athletes and the differently-abled sports community globally, Mission Made Possible season 1 has garnered acclaim and accolades. The series recently received the prestigious Best OTT Series award at the Radiant Differently Abled Sports Awards 2023, endorsed by hockey legend Ashok Dhyanchand and blockbuster film Gaddar 1 & 2 director Anil Sharma.

In anticipation of Season 2, Mission Made Possible Season 1 is being re-telecast worldwide on DD Sports from February 8th to February 17th, 2024. Each episode features remarkable individuals, including Arvind, Vinay, Sunder Singh Gurjar, Amit Kumar, Simran Vats, Yogesh Kathunia, Neeraj Yadav, Pushpinder Yadav, Rohit Hooda, and Vijay, sharing their incredible journeys and achievements.



Raadhika Khetarpal further elaborates, “Mission Made Possible is not just a series; it’s a manifestation of hope and determination. Through the stories of these remarkable athletes, we aim to inspire and empower individuals facing challenges in their lives.”

Season 2 of Mission Made Possible will introduce audiences to an array of sports icons, including para cricket, para shooting, para badminton, para table tennis, and track events personalities. Among the featured athletes are Kashish Lakra, Satyapal Singh, Praveen Kumar, Jagseer Singh, Devender Kumar, Virendar Dhanker, Shekar Naik, Manvendra Singh Patwal, Vijay Kant Tiwari, Jithender VN, Manoj Sarkar, Singhraj Adhana, Rahul Jakhar, Rubina Francis, and JP Nautiyal.

Don’t miss the opportunity to witness the extraordinary tales of courage and determination on Mission Made Possible Season 2, coming soon to Sony Sports Network and Sony Liv.

