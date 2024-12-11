Mission Singapore: Victorious Chess Academy's Players Prepare for Global Showdown

SMPL

Singapore, December 11: As chess enthusiasts gear up for the thrilling Ding Liren vs. Gukesh D World Championship match in Singapore, the event is not just about the main stage.Alongside the Championship, a host of exciting side events are lined up, offering opportunities for players and fans of all levels to engage in the chess carnival. Among the many attendees are the students of Victorious Chess Academy who are seizing the opportunity to attend these events and gain global exposure.

The emerging players from VCA's flagship programVismay Sachar, Avadhoot Bramhe, Hrudhan Moghe, Ishaan Ganguly and Dhruv Maheshare all set to play and learn alongside masters and players from around the world at this event. They are backed by their coach, Mr. Kapil Lohana.

One of the highlights is the Singapore International Open, a classical tournament running from November 29th to December 5th at the Resorts World Sentosa Convention Centre, just a short distance from the Championship venue.

Singapore International Open will be played in two groups:

- Group A (For players above 1800)

- Group B (For players below 1900)

Vismay and Avadhoot, who are rated around 1820+, will compete in Group A. Since they will be in the bottom percentile, they don't risk losing any rating points. However, the upside is huge as they can gain a significant number of rating points by outplaying stronger opponents.

Hrudhan, Ishaan and Dhruv will compete in Group B. Given the strength of the former two, they have a great chance of gaining some elo points, while Dhruv is looking forward to getting his FIDE classical rating.

In addition, they will also have the chance to witness and participate in simultaneous exhibitions by legends like former Women's World Champion Alexandra Kosteniuk and former World Championship challenger Boris Gelfand. There will also be masterclasses and talks by world-class chess trainers, including GM Jacob Aagaard, GM Pavel Eljanov and GM Thomas Luther providing valuable insights for aspiring players.

All five of them have put in tremendous effort as they look forward to conquering the Singapore championship. They have spent hours in VCA's learning ecosystem to reach this stage.

The rise of VCA is a remarkable tale of passion, perseverance and the transformative power of the student-coach relationship. Founded in 2013 by Kapil Lohana, Victorious Chess Academy aims to connect life and chess and spread this beautiful game. It has trained 8,000+ students and has its influence across 30+ countries. The infrastructure at the main branch in Karve Nagar, Pune, attracts students from overseas.

Under VCA's flagship program, which aims to produce strong Grandmasters, Mr. Lohana has brought in some exceptional chess trainers, including many title-holders. He also spends a lot of time playing practice games with his students, analyzing their games, solving puzzles and scouting various resourcessuch as books, repertoires and coursesthat help his students improve significantly. There is a special focus on the mental and physical health of the students through sessions with psychologists, nutritionists and physical trainers.

But how does VCA find such talents?

VCA undertakes various activities, such as organizing tournaments and simultaneous exhibitions across the city. It has also collaborated with schools like Vibgyor High, First Five Preschool, Symbi Stars and Little Millennium to enlighten young minds through this beautiful game.

VCA students have represented India at the international level multiple times. These students have not only succeeded in chess tournaments but also in their academic and personal lives.

Mr. Lohana's vision for VCA goes beyond just numbers. He envisions this platform as a holistic learning ecosystem that nurtures problem-solving, critical thinking, creativity and personal growth.

In an era where access to quality training is often limited by economic and geographical barriers, VCA exemplifies how technology and innovation can bridge these gaps, creating a brighter future for all.

To learn more about VCA and its programs, visit www.victoriouschess.com

