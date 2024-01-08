Mission Unicorn’s ‘Leaders of Tomorrow’: Empowering Entrepreneurs to Secure Funding and Thrive

New Delhi (India), January 8: In a world where many dream big and aim to create meaningful businesses, Mission Unicorn has introduced the “Leaders of Tomorrow” program a transformative initiative crafted to guide aspiring business minds and budding entrepreneurs.

This innovative program is more than just about funding; it is a holistic approach that enriches participants with engaging weekly live webinars. These sessions are curated to provide a wealth of knowledge and insights from industry experts, ensuring that budding entrepreneurs are equipped with the skills needed to navigate the challenges of the startup ecosystem.

Mission Unicorn has already made an indelible mark with four successful editions in Dubai. Drawing over 10,000 applicants, the platform shortlisted 65 exceptional startups, allowing them to pitch their ideas to more than 120 angel investors and institutions.

What sets this initiative apart is the chance it offers to secure guaranteed funding and, perhaps even more enticing, the opportunity to win an all-expense-paid trip to Dubai. This opens doors to global exposure and a unique chance to connect with a diverse range of investors.

From the pool of applicants, the top 300 startup ideas are handpicked based on their potential impact. Shortlisted startups then present their ideas to a panel of judges, with the top 30 earning the privilege to pitch to over 100 investors in Dubai, a move that ensures global visibility and potential funding.

Adding prestige and credibility to this transformative program is TIF (TISS Incube Foundation), standing proudly as one of the strategic partners.

Those eager to embark on this entrepreneurial journey can seize this opportunity can secure their participation by registering before January 31 to avail of the exclusive early bird offer priced at INR 2899. After January 31, the regular registration fee of 3699 will apply.

Aspiring entrepreneurs can register for the program until 28th February, and this could be the perfect opportunity for those with innovative business ideas to turn their vision into a reality. By participating in the “Leaders of Tomorrow” initiative, entrepreneurs can gain access to expertise and funding that can help propel them to the global stage.

In conclusion, Mission Unicorn’s ‘Leaders of Tomorrow’ isn’t just a competition; it’s a journey toward realizing entrepreneurial dreams. Don’t miss the opportunity to register and be part of this transformative experience.

https://missionunicorn.com/recommends/mu-lot-direct/

http://www.missionunicorn.com

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor