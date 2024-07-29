Mistair Announces Aditya Roy Kapur as Its Brand Ambassador

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 29 : Mistair, the epitome of timeless elegance and fashion innovation, proudly announces Aditya Roy Kapur as its new brand ambassador, signaling a new era of sophistication in men’s fashion. Mistair has garnered a renowned reputation for its exquisite and edgy range of premium suiting and shirting fabrics that celebrate timeless elegance with a touch of modern flair. With specialty weaves, finishes, and textures, Mistair’s collections are designed to turn heads, whether for a formal business suit, a pertinent corporate meeting, or an opulent dinner party.

Mr. Ramesh Poddar, Chairman and Managing Director of Siyaram’s, expresses his excitement about the partnership: “We are delighted to have signed Aditya Roy Kapur as the brand ambassador for Mistair. Over the years, Mistair has established its popularity across demographics, just like Aditya himself. He embodies a sense of style and youthful energy that perfectly aligns with the Mistair brand identity. With our commitment to high fashion, quality and accessibility, we’re excited for Mistair's fashionable journey ahead with Aditya Roy Kapur.”

Echoing the excitement, Aditya Roy Kapur says, “I am delighted to be collaborating with Mistair. Their collection resonates deeply with my personal style, offering designs that exude sophistication with a touch of modern flair. What impresses me most is how Mistair combines classic elegance with modern trends, making it perfect for the contemporary man who values both tradition and innovation.”

With this powerful partnership, Mistair and Aditya Roy Kapur aim to inspire men across the nation to embrace sophisticated style and elevate their fashion game. As the new face of Mistair, Aditya’s charismatic persona and impeccable fashion sense are set to captivate audiences, further solidifying Mistair’s position as a trailblazer in the industry and personifying the brand promise of delivering the “finest in fashion”.

