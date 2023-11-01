MIT ADT University dominates the State Level PERA Premier Championship 2023, bags Overall Championship Trophy

PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 1: The Preeminent Education and Research Association, India, in collaboration with MIT Art, Design and Technology University, Pune, proudly hosted the PERA Premier Championship 2023, a grand sporting event that witnessed the participation of more than 35+ universities and institutes from Maharashtra. The championship, held from October 23 to 30, 2023, brought together over 3,000 sports athletes who showcased their grit and determination on the field.

The PERA Premier Championship 2023 was a celebration of sportsmanship, talent, and teamwork. It was a showcase of the competitive spirit and the collective effort of students from diverse educational institutions. The championship featured a wide range of 15+ different sports events, and the participants demonstrated exceptional skills and dedication throughout the event. At the heart of the championship's success was the fierce competition among the universities and institutes. The battle for supremacy was hard-fought, and when the dust settled, MIT Art, Design and Technology University emerged as the Overall Championship Trophy Winner with an impressive tally of 16 Gold and 24 Silver medals. Somaiya Vidyavihar University, Mumbai, secured the second position with 11 Gold and 3 Silver medals, while Dr Vishwanath Karad MIT World Peace University claimed the third spot with 8 Gold and 4 Silver medals. The State Level Championship commenced with an auspicious inauguration ceremony on October 27, 2023. The Chief Guest, Col. Devraj Gill, Commandant - Army Sports Institute, and Prof. Dr. Mangesh Karad, President of the Preeminent Education and Research Association, India, officially opened the event. Their presence added prestige to the occasion, inspiring the athletes and organizers alike. Prof. Dr Mangesh Karad, the President of the Preeminent Education and Research Association, India, and the driving force behind this initiative, shared the genesis of the championship. He emphasized the significance of providing platforms like the PERA Premier Championship to harness the potential of young athletes. Dr. Karad underscored that it is high time to recognize the role of sports in nation-building. He commended MIT Art, Design & Technology University for its holistic approach in shaping the future of young India, which includes nurturing and promoting sports as an essential part of overall development.

For the grand Valedictory and Prize Distribution Ceremony, the Chief Guest was Dr Sanjay Ghodawat, Chairman of the Sanjay Ghodawat Group, along with the special guest of honor, Snehal Sinde-Sakhare, Asian Gold Medalist in Kabaddi and Shiv Chhatrapati Awardee. The ceremony was presided over by Eknath Khedkar, Secretary of the Preeminent Education and Research Association, India. Prof. Dr. Suraj Bhoyar, Chairman - Organizing Committee PERA Premier Championship delivered a welcome address emphasizing that in the competitive world, victory is only one part of the journey. He stressed that the path, challenges, and lessons along the way are equally important. Dr. Bhoyar highlighted that every experience, whether a win or a loss, contributes to personal growth and strength. He celebrated the value of participation itself, as it builds confidence, uncovers potential, and enhances capabilities.

Snehal Sinde-Sakhare in her inspiring address, said, "Perseverance is the key to success in sports and in life. There's no feeling quite like seeing our national tricolour unfurl at the highest point during a winning moment; it's a sentiment that words cannot adequately express." She went on to share her remarkable journey, stating, "I am proud to have been the only girl from Maharashtra to be selected for the Indian Kabaddi team, representing our nation in the Asian Games 2022 held in Hangzhou. It's a testament to the hard work and dedication we put into our sport." Sinde-Sakhare's powerful message and her personal achievements served as a profound source of inspiration for the young athletes, emphasizing the importance of determination and the heights one can reach with sheer hard work and dedication.

Presiding Guest Dr Eknath Khedkar, Secretary of PERA India, lauded the outstanding involvement of over 750 girls in the championship. He underscored their dedication, determination, and devotion to the sport. Dr. Khedkar stressed the significance of commitment and courage, stating that achieving championship status at any level requires these qualities. He emphasized that as the young generation, their commitment and courage are vital to their success and the future of sports.

The chief guest in his inspiring address, Sanjay Ghodawat shared valuable insights and motivation with the young athletes and the audience. He emphasized the significance of self-confidence, optimism, and resilience in facing life's challenges. Ghodawat also stressed the importance of discipline in achieving success. He encouraged the participants to aim high and adapt to change, emphasizing the need for lifelong learning and continuous improvement. Ghodawat shared the analogy of a successful journey being like a well-maintained vehicle with four key wheels: hard work, smart work, dedication, and determination. He concluded by underlining the importance of maintaining a balance in personal life, social life, business life, and family life. Sanjay Ghodawat's address left a lasting impact, motivating the young athletes to strive for success and personal growth. Sanjay Ghodawat also made a significant announcement, revealing the opening of registrations for the Sixth State Level Intercollegiate Vishwanath Sports Meet, scheduled to take place from January 29 to February 02, 2024, at MIT Art, Design & Technology University in Pune. This upcoming event promises to be another exciting opportunity for young athletes to showcase their talents and compete at the state level.

In closing remarks, Prof. Hanumant Pawar, CEO of PERA India, delivered a heartfelt vote of thanks. He expressed his gratitude to all the organizing team members and the Directorate of Sports at MIT Art, Design and Technology for hosting the championship on such a magnificent scale. Prof. Pawar extended his appreciation to all those who had contributed to the success of the event, emphasizing the importance of their efforts. Prof. Pawar concluded by encouraging other esteemed member universities to take up the baton for the next edition of the championship, fostering a spirit of collaboration and continued excellence in the world of sports and education. The PERA Premier Championship 2023 exemplified the power of sports in bringing student athletes together, fostering healthy competition, and promoting excellence in both academics and athletics. It was an unforgettable experience for all those involved, leaving a lasting impact on the participants and the audience.

About MIT-ADT University

MIT Art, Design and Technology University (MIT-ADT), a pioneering university renowned for its commitment to promote research, innovation and entrepreneurship, continues to shine on the academic horizon with a series of impressive accolades and recognitions. Established under the MIT Art, Design and Technology University Act, 2015 (Maharashtra Act No. XXXIX of 2015), MIT-ADT University has been on a remarkable journey since commencing operations on 27th June 2016. As a self-financed institution empowered to award degrees under section 22 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956, MIT-ADT has consistently exemplified the convergence of Art, Design, and Technology at its academic core. Noteworthy for its dedication to pioneering the principles outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, MIT-ADT has been consistently recognized for its emphasis on multidisciplinary education, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.

The university's recent achievements highlight its dedication to excellence and innovation:

* NIRF Ranking 2022: Achieved a remarkable position, ranking within the Top 100 for Innovation in the prestigious National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) for 2022.

* ARIIA 2021 'Excellent' Band: Acknowledged by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India, as an institution of excellence in innovation, earning the coveted 'Excellent' band in the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2021.

* 5-Star Institution's Innovation Council Rating: MIT-ADT University has received a prestigious 5-Star rating for its Institution's Innovation Council from the Ministry of Education, Government of India, consecutively for two consecutive years.

* Employability Support Award: Recognized with the Excellent Employability Support Award by the University of Cambridge, UK, for its commitment to nurturing linguistic competence and preparing students for a global workforce.

* Best Emerging University in Technology: Honored as the Best Emerging University in Technology, demonstrating leadership and excellence in the field of technology and education.

* Best University Campus Award for Carbon Neutrality: Conferred with the Best University Campus Award for its unwavering commitment towards carbon neutrality and sustainability efforts on campus.

MIT-ADT University's continuous pursuit of excellence and innovation, as exemplified by its remarkable accolades and awards, reflects a steadfast commitment to fostering holistic development, innovation, and entrepreneurship. MIT-ADT University is poised to empower a new generation of skilled professionals and first-generation entrepreneurs who will play a pivotal role in contributing to India's growth and progress. https://mituniversity.ac.in/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2263332/PERA_Premier_Championship_2023.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1479539/4375494/MIT_ADTU_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor