MIT, MAHE Launches "HBSF-MAHE EduEmpower Scholarship" for B. Tech Aspirants: an Initiative Anchored by an Alumnus of MIT

Manipal (Karnataka) [India], April 8: Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), a constituent institute of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal, along with the Harish and Bina Shah Foundation (HBSF) - a charitable foundation started by MAHE's successful Alumnus (1980) Mr Harish Shah is proud to launch the HBSF-MAHE EduEmpower Scholarship for meritorious students from weaker economic sections across India. The scholarship was officially launched on the 6th of April 2024, at an event held in MIT and is aimed to support approximately 240 HBSF-MAHE Scholars (average of 60 HBSF-MAHE Scholars in a year), aggregating to support of Rs 12 crore per year. This scholarship will be available for students joining the academic year 24-25. It is for the first time that a scholarship of this magnitude and mission has been constituted and supported by an Alumnus of MIT.

Mr Harish Shah, an Alumnus of MIT 1980, founded 'Signet' in 1986, a company which today stands as India's leading pharmaceutical raw materials business with global outreach and pioneering product offerings. In 2020, Signet became a part of IMCD N.V, Netherlands. The Shah family's philanthropic foundation, the Harish and Bina Shah Foundation (HBSF) started in 2002, supports several mainstream and emerging social issues such as education, health, livelihoods, gender equity, environment and sustainability, and arts and culture.

Eligibility Criteria to Avail the HBSF-MAHE-EduEmpower Scholarship

1. Should have studied standard 8-12 (5 years of schooling) in any State / Central Government School / PU Colleges within India

2. Must have scored 85% or more marks or equivalent in standard 12 board examinations with Physics, Mathematics, and any optional paper as subjects

3. The candidate's family income should be less than INR 8 lakhs per annum.

4. The candidate's All India Rank in the MAHE entrance test should be between 1-10,000

Speaking on the initiative, Dr. Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor MAHE said, "This is a great day for MAHE and MIT to announce an initiative by an Alumnus. In the life of an Academic Institution, the accomplishments of its Alumni is a great testament to what "providing education is all about."

Mr Harish Shah shared his excitement by stating that, "I always wondered what I can do for MIT and the Manipal group,who have shaped me in so many ways. This scholarship at MIT is one such initiative, where we as a family believe many more children can aspire to have a holistic and technically sound education, thereby becoming good citizens of tomorrow's India.It feels nostalgic to return to MIT where I have spent five glorious years and I feel wonderful that I am returning to my roots, this time with a purpose of giving back."

Cdr. (Dr.) Anil Rana, Director, MIT, has this to say, "As a university committed to offering equal opportunities to all aspiring minds, we are proud to announce the launch of the HBSF-MAHE-EduEmpower Scholarship to support meritorious students from underprivileged economic backgrounds to pursue their dreams in engineering. This initiative sponsored by an Alumnus is a demonstrating testament to our commitment towards fostering talent and creating a more inclusive society, ensuring that talent knows no economic boundaries."

Dr. HS Ballal, Pro Chancellor, MAHE, said, "I'm proud to inform that our college is offering scholarships to worthy applicants. Education is about more than just information acquisition; it's about empowering individuals to reach their greatest potential. We aspire to create a brighter future for our students and society at large by offering these scholarships because we think that every gifted and driven student should have the chance to fulfill their aspirations."

