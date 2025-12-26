MIT Manipal Celebrates 'Punaragaman 2025': Week-Long grand Alumni Reunion

NewsVoir

Manipal (Karnataka) [India], December 26: Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), Manipal, a constituent unit of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University, successfully concluded 'Punaragaman 2025' - Reunion of the Legends, a landmark week-long celebration that brought together alumni spanning five decades.

As MIT marches towards its 70th year, the institute hosted simultaneous milestone reunions celebrating Golden (45 years), Ruby (40 years), Silver (25 years), and Decennial (10 years) batches, alongside a special Alumni Forum titled "MIT Manipal Alumni Association: Conversations & Celebrations.", This unprecedented convergence of five graduating cohorts underscored the enduring legacy and far-reaching impact of MIT's alumni community across generations.

The grand reunion festivities, held from December 16-20, 2025, marked a significant milestone in MIT's legacy of fostering lifelong connections with its global alumni community.

December 16 - Golden Reunion (45 Years)

The celebrations commenced with the welcome band to 1975-1980 batch marking their 45th year milestone. The ceremony featured certificate distribution to Harish Bina Shah Foundation scholarship recipient students, highlighting the impact of alumni philanthropy.

Mr. Ragnath Singh Kooner (E&C, 1975-80, Ruby reunion Batch) empathized "Returning to MIT Manipal was an emotionally charged homecoming that brought back deep reflections and the poignant memory. The MIT alumni network's strength is remarkableI've experienced instant camaraderie and support across Canada, the UK, and India"

December 17 - Ruby Reunion (40 Years)

The 1981-1985 batch celebrated their 40-year journey. The event showcased cultural performances and heartfelt reminiscences from distinguished alumni.

Mr. Srikanth P. V., a Mechanical Engineering alumnus from the Silver Reunion batch (1981-85) said, "Every visit to MIT Manipal rekindles my youthfulness and revives cherished memories. Manipal nurtured us into responsible individuals capable of surpassing our own expectations. Through my work in social entrepreneurship, I'm committed to contributing toward making the campus more inclusive for persons with disabilities."

December 18 -MIT Manipal Alumni Association: Conversations & Celebrations

A Day-long forum featuring alumni talks, panel discussions on strengthening academia-industry synergy, cultural performances, and networking sessions. The event concluded with a visit to Delta Beach, epitomizing the spirit of camaraderie.

CH Narendra Kumar Dhaveji (Electrical Engineering, 1974-79), MITMAA Honorary Director from Andhra Pradesh, reflected on his enduring association with MIT Manipal and said, "My association with MIT Manipal runs deep, reflected in my frequent visits over the years. Despite the massive infrastructural growth, the warmth and inclusive spirit of Manipal unchanged.

Ms. Shilpa Bhakta, an architecture alumna from the Silver Batch (1990-2001) said, "Reconnecting with friends after twenty-five years was overwhelming and deeply special. Dr. Kanthi Hegde introduced me to MITMAA, and receiving my alumni card was an emotional moment that reaffirmed my bond with MIT Manipal."

December 19 - Silver Reunion (25 Years)

The 1996-2000 batch commemorated 25 years since graduation. Branch-wise photo sessions captured the nostalgic moments for the third day.

Ms. Tulika Sinha, a Computer Science Engineering alumna from the (1996-2000) said "Returning to MIT Manipal after twenty-five years was profoundly emotional. I travelled from Germany specifically for this reunion, and it was filled with joy and cherished moments with friends."

Shashidhara Pai from Computer Science Engineering (1996-2000) reflected on his journey and said, "Our batch pursued individual passions while upholding MIT's values. I returned to Manipal to start my own company because the institute fostered critical thinking, adaptability, and purposeful engagementqualities that left a lasting impact on my career.

December 20 - Decennial Reunion (10 Years)

The celebrations concluded with the 2011-2015 batch marking their 10-year milestone, reinforcing the institute's commitment to nurturing enduring relationships with recent graduates.

"The enthusiasm and achievements of our alumni across generations reaffirm MIT's role in shaping leaders who contribute meaningfully to society. Punaragaman 2025 has been a testament to the enduring bonds that define the MIT family," emphasized Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh, VSM (Retd), Vice Chancellor, MAHE

Cdr. (Dr.) Anil Rana, Director, MIT Manipal, on the successful completion of Punaragaman 2025 and remarked, "These reunions are not merely nostalgic gatherings but powerful platforms for knowledge exchange, mentorship, and strengthening the academia-industry connect. Our alumni continue to be our greatest ambassadors and partners in MIT's journey of excellence."

"As of 2025, MIT Manipal has a strong global alumni network of approximately 68,264 members. Through the AlmaShine alumni platform, 39,703 alumni remain actively connected with the institution, and over 330 alumni participated in Punaragaman 2025," shared Dr. Kanthi M., Associate Director - Alumni, Public & International Relations, MIT Manipal.

Punaragaman 2025 reaffirmed MIT Manipal's commitment to fostering lifelong relationships with its alumni community. The week-long celebrations showcased not only nostalgic reunions but also meaningful dialogues on innovation, mentorship, and collaborative growth. As MIT continues its journey towards excellence in its 70th year, the active participation and contributions of its global alumni network remain instrumental in shaping future generations of engineers and technology leaders.

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed-to-be University. MAHE offers over 400 specializations across the Health Sciences (HS), Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences (MLHS), and Technology & Science (T&S) streams through its constituent units at campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, and Dubai. With a remarkable track record in academics, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant contributions to research, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim both nationally and internationally. In October 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, awarded MAHE the prestigious Institution of Eminence status. Currently ranked 3rd in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), MAHE is the preferred choice for students seeking a transformative learning experience and enriching campus life, as well as for national & multi-national corporates looking for top talent.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor