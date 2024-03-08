Mital Sojitra’s journey as an artist is an inspiration for everyone

Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 8: Mital Sojitra, a gifted artist known for her vibrant paintings, shines brightly as an inspiration for hundreds and thousands of young girls who want to follow their passion and pursue their dreams. Mital has mesmerised audiences everywhere with her unique artistic works.

Hailing from Nana Lilia village in Gujarat's Amreli, Mital discovered her love for painting at a very young age, fuelled by her passion for capturing the beauty of her surroundings. Her journey as an artist began with simple sketches using pencils and pens, through sheer hard work and dedication, she has now mastered various painting styles and has carved a niche in the world of art.

Mital has set a Guinness World Record by drawing the faces of 11,111 women. She has also received awards like the Nari Shakti Award from the Gujarat government, recognition from the Lalit Kala Academy, and various other regional and national-level awards in recognition of her craft. She also organised an exhibition of 100 paintings depicting the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she used her art to spread awareness by painting 50-foot messages on the streets of Surat.

“Follow your passion and don't let anyone hold you back. Challenges and problems will be there, but if you are determined, you can overcome any obstacle,” says Mital to young girls and women.

Mital held her first solo exhibition while she was still studying fine art. To date, she has held more than a dozen solo exhibitions in Gujarat and Mumbai, with plans to hold similar exhibitions in other cities.

.

From using oils and knives to create beautiful textures, to working with charcoals and emboss techniques, and the intricate beauty of calligraphy, Mital's art is both unique and captivating and brings the canvas to life. Going beyond traditional canvases, she has also beautified dozens of public spaces and projects such as bridges, school walls, anganwadis, traffic circles and railway underpasses in Surat, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Navsari and Indore.

“I believe art connects us to the world and each other. Through my paintings and artwork, I aim to convey the essence of life and emotion. Painting is not only my hobby but a part of my existence. I feel the liveliest when I capture human emotions on the canvas,” says Mital.

In addition to her artistic pursuits, Mital extends her talent to philanthropic activities, training youngsters to paint, supporting educational initiatives for children in tribal areas, and contributing to various other community betterment rejects. She aims to use art as a catalyst for positive change.

