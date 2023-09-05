Mithoon, Udit Narayan, Vishal Mishra, Sayeed Qadri, Anil Sharma at Gadar2 Musical Super-Success Event

New Delhi (India), September 5: Never before in the history of Indian Cinema has a movie been celebrated as a festival. Of course there are other grossers, but Gadar2 is a movement, a historic milestone for Indian Cinema. Viewers went to theatres in tractors and trucks in droves singing the songs. And if that isn’t the demonstration of their love for Brand Gadar, what is!

The team gathered to celebrate the musical super success of the phenomenal music of Gadar2 and of course who else could have done it other than the prodigal Mithoon! The amazingly talented composer has been churning out hits right from his first song Tere Bin to Murder 2 to Aashiqui 2 to Sanam Re to Kabir Singh to the recently released Bawal and now Gadar2… He is one of the top artistes on streaming platforms having millions of streams of his songs against his name.

And now, Udd Ja Kale has just crossed a 100M views, and will cross 1 Billion and many more musical milestones soon.

The event saw the hitmachine magician Dir Anil Sharma, hitman music composer Mithoon, legend Udit Narayan, the talented Vishal Mishra and young rising stars Utkarsh and Simratt. The team celebrated with a cake-cutting with the media.

