Mitron Introduces Exciting New Culinary Delights for the Holiday Season!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15: Get ready to be swept away by the holiday charm at Mitron Bar and Cafe this season. The celebrations commence with the traditional Cake Mixing Ceremony on 17th December at their latest Navi Mumbai outlet, marking the start of a season of gifting and joy. Continue the celebration with the exclusive Sunday Brunch, available at the locations in Navi Mumbai, Thane, Fort, and Bandra.

Renowned for its lively ambiance and exceptional dining experience, Mitron invites you to celebrate Christmas and New Year's eve with an array of specially crafted cuisine and an eclectic mix of exotic cocktails, set against a backdrop of festive decor and cheer.

As you step into Mitron during this holiday season, a captivating setting awaits that radiates the spirit of Christmas and New Year's celebrations. The cafe transforms into a winter wonderland, adorned with twinkling lights and a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. The cosy and enchanting ambiance enhances the party vibe during the New Year and ensures that every moment at the cafe is not just a meal, but a memorable and exciting experience.

Treat yourself to their chef-curated special meals, featuring platters like Chicken Swiss Roll, Bacon Wrapped Prawns, Pan Seared Sea Bass, Braised Lamb Shank, and Turkey Roulade. Set against the vibrant and stylish backdrop, this food menu promises a dining experience that's both delightful and memorable.

The exotic cocktail menu is the highlight of the outlet, featuring the 'Mistletoe' - a refreshing blend of Strawberry, Cointreau, Honey, and Tonic Water. This cocktail is perfect to capture the warmth and joy of the holidays. For those who prefer something a bit bolder, 'Santa's Night Out' offers a brilliant fusion of Jager, Vanilla, Guava, and Cinnamon to create a well-balanced drink that suits every individual's taste. These expertly mixed cocktails are sure to elevate your party experience at Mitron with friends and family.

Round off your dining experience with specially crafted desserts, featuring rich Plum Pudding and delightful Christmas Cookies. Also, throughout December, the venue will buzz with an exceptional lineup of artists, including the renowned DJ Suketu, Madoc, VDJ Bobby K, and Juggy Sandhu, accompanied by a host of talented in-house performers.

Gaurav Shetty, Director of Peninsula Group of Hospitality, shares his excitement: "We are thrilled to offer an extraordinary holiday experience at Mitron Bar and Cafe. Our team has passionately created a celebratory atmosphere that perfectly complements our exquisite menu and signature cocktails, ensuring a memorable celebration for all our guests."

A cover charge, starting from Rs 3000 (inclusive of GST) and fully redeemable, will be applicable for entry during New Year's celebrations. This charge ensures that guests can fully indulge in the unique ambiance that Mitron has to offer.

Mitron Bar and Cafe is eager to host its patrons and promises an experience filled with exceptional food, drinks, decor, and entertainment that's sure to be memorable. Book your table now to craft cherished moments!

