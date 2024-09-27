Mits Healthcare's M.K. Bhatia and Pharma Leaders Advocate for SEZ Status in Panchkula

VMPL

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], September 27: Key leaders from Panchkula's pharmaceutical sector gathered today at Mits Healthcare to advocate for Special Economic Zone (SEZ) status for the region, a move they believe will catalyze growth and attract substantial investments into the pharma industry, a symbolic mammoth syringe was created on the occasion.

M.K. Bhatia, a prominent figure in the industry, was appointed Senior Vice President of the newly formed Pharma Association.

Bhatia, who gained widespread recognition last year for gifting 12 cars to his colleagues during Diwali, is reportedly planning similar giveaways this year.

He emphasized that SEZ status would greatly benefit the pharmaceutical industry, offering:

- *Tax relief and lower tariffs* to attract businesses

- *Improved infrastructure* for transport, power, and communications

- *Streamlined drug approval processes* to accelerate market entry

- *Increased government support* for research and development

Bhatia and fellow industry leaders believe that SEZ designation would transform Panchkula into a key pharmaceutical hub.

