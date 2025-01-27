Mitsu Chem Launches New Brand Furnastra for Modern Healthcare Furniture

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27: Mitsu Chem Plast Limited (Mitsu) (BSE:540078), a global leading player with over 35 years of excellence in polymer-based molded products, has unveiled Furnastra, a dedicated brand for hospital furniture.

Product Highlights

* Built to Last: Durable, high-performance solutions designed to handle the toughest demands of healthcare environments.

* Smart and Comfortable Design: Modern, ergonomic innovations that combine functionality with patient comfort, elevating care experiences.

* Customer-Centric Solutions: Custom solutions crafted to meet the evolving needs of healthcare spaces, ensuring adaptability and excellence.

While hospital furniture has long been a cornerstone of Mitsu Chem's business, the company recognized the need to give it a distinct identity, leading to the launch of Furnastra. Furnastra signifies a pivotal moment for Mitsu Chem, elevating healthcare furniture standards. Furnastra, dedicated to high-quality, durable, and ergonomic solutions for modern healthcare environments, operates as an independent brand while upholding Mitsu Chem's core values of innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.

Commenting on the performance, Jagdish Dedhia, Chairman of Mitsu Chem Plast Limited said, "With the launch of Furnastra, we're not just introducing a new brand; we're unveiling a vision for the future of healthcare furniture. It's our way of ensuring that our customers receive precisely what they needexpertly crafted solutions that combine comfort, reliability, and innovation, all backed by the values that have made Mitsu Chem a renowned name in the industry."

