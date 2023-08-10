Mitsu Chem Plast Achieved a Turnover of Rs 80 Crore in Q1 FY24

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 10: Mitsu Chem Plast Limited (Mitsu) (BSE:540078), One of the largest manufactures of Blow Molding, Injection Molding and Customized Molding, announced its unaudited Financial Results for Q1 FY24.

Key Financials at a Glance:

Q1 FY24

* Total Income at Rs 79.99 Cr

* EBITDA at Rs 5.03 Cr

* EBITDA Margin is 6.31%

* PAT at Rs 1.35 Cr

* EPS at Rs 1.12

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Jagdish Dedhia, Chairman of Mitsu Chem Plast Limited said, “Q1 FY24 has commenced on a stable note, and our outlook is optimistic due to India's burgeoning role as a manufacturing hub for the pharmaceutical and chemical industries. This trend is expected to drive increased demand for plastic packaging in the foreseeable future.

Mitsu's distinctive competence in delivering tailored solutions, high-quality products, and punctual delivery positions us as the preferred plastic packaging partner. These attributes are anticipated to play a pivotal role in fueling our growth throughout FY24.”

