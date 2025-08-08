Mitsu Chem Plast Limited Reports 21 Percent Net Profit Growth in Q1 FY26

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8: Mitsu Chem Plast Limited (Mitsu, The Company) (BSE:540078), one of the leading global manufacturers of Blow moulded & Injection Moulded products and a specialist in hospital furniture components, Infrastructure Products, Packaging Bottles Drums, Jerrycan, Pails and Caps, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q1 FY26.

Key Financial Highlights

Total Income of ₹ 85.40 Cr, YoY growth of 6.23%

EBITDA of ₹ 5.01 Cr, YoY growth of 4.06%

Net Profit of ₹ 1.31 Cr, YoY growth of 20.57%

Net Profit Margin of 1.54%, YoY growth of 18 Bps

EPS of ₹ 0.97, YoY growth of 21.25%

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Jagdish Dedhia, Chairman of Mitsu Chem Plast Limited said,“We are delighted to start FY26 on a good note, delivering a 21% year-on-year growth in Net Profit during Q1. This performance reflects our unwavering commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and sustainable value creation for all stakeholders.

Our strategic roadmap to achieve ₹1,000 Cr in annual revenue by 2028 is well on track, supported by focused expansion in our Healthcare Furniture division under the Furnastra brand and scaling up our Packaging Products portfolio.

It is also an honour to be recognized with the prestigious ‘Master of Risk – Manufacturing' award, reaffirming our robust risk management practices and leadership in manufacturing.

With a dedicated team and a clear vision, we are confident of maintaining this growth momentum and unlocking new opportunities in the quarters ahead.”

Key Operational Highlights Strategic Growth Roadmap Announced an ambitious plan to achieve ₹ 1,000 Cr in annual revenue by 2028, reinforcing its long-term growth vision.

Expanding the Healthcare Furniture division under the Furnastra brand, introducing modern, design-forward solutions for hospitals.

Scaling up the Packaging Product Vertical with a strong focus on Pails, Blow Moulded Containers, and Specialized Caps & Closures, enhancing product diversity and market reach. Prestigious Industry Recognition Honored with the prestigious “Master of Risk – Manufacturing”award in the Small Cap Category at the 11th India Risk Management Awards, organized by CNBC-TV18, recognizing the company's excellence in manufacturing and strong risk management practices.

