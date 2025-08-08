Mitsu Chem Plast Limited Reports 21 Percent Net Profit Growth in Q1 FY26

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8: Mitsu Chem Plast Limited (Mitsu, The Company) (BSE:540078), one of the leading global manufacturers of Blow moulded & Injection Moulded products and a specialist in hospital furniture components, Infrastructure Products, Packaging Bottles Drums, Jerrycan, Pails and Caps, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q1 FY26.

Key Financial Highlights

- Total Income of ₹ 85.40 Cr, YoY growth of 6.23%

- EBITDA of ₹ 5.01 Cr, YoY growth of 4.06%

- Net Profit of ₹ 1.31 Cr, YoY growth of 20.57%

- Net Profit Margin of 1.54%, YoY growth of 18 Bps

- EPS of ₹ 0.97, YoY growth of 21.25%

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Jagdish Dedhia, Chairman of Mitsu Chem Plast Limited said,"We are delighted to start FY26 on a good note, delivering a 21% year-on-year growth in Net Profit during Q1. This performance reflects our unwavering commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and sustainable value creation for all stakeholders.

Our strategic roadmap to achieve ₹1,000 Cr in annual revenue by 2028 is well on track, supported by focused expansion in our Healthcare Furniture division under the Furnastra brand and scaling up our Packaging Products portfolio.

It is also an honour to be recognized with the prestigious 'Master of Risk - Manufacturing' award, reaffirming our robust risk management practices and leadership in manufacturing.

With a dedicated team and a clear vision, we are confident of maintaining this growth momentum and unlocking new opportunities in the quarters ahead."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor