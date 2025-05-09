Mitsu Chem Plast Limited Reports 25% PAT Growth in Q4 FY25

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9: Mitsu Chem Plast Limited (Mitsu) (BSE:540078), one of the leading global manufacturers of Blow moulded & Injection Moulded products and a specialist in hospital furniture components, Infrastructure Products, Packaging Bottles Drums, Jerrycan, Pails and Caps, has announced its Audited Financial Results for Q4 FY25 & FY25.

Key Financial Highlights Q4 FY25

* Total Income of Rs 90.51 Cr, YoY growth of 9.64%

* EBITDA of Rs 8.23 Cr, YoY growth of 9.39%

* PAT of Rs 3.54 Cr, YoY growth of 25.11%

* PAT Margin of 3.91%, YoY growth of 47 Bps

* EPS of Rs 2.61, YoY growth of 14.98%

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Jagdish Dedhia, Chairman of Mitsu Chem Plast Limited said,"In FY25, we delivered a total income of Rs 332.88 Cr, an EBITDA of Rs 23.28 Cr, a PAT of Rs 7.25 Cr and an EPS of Rs 5.39, figures that underscore the resilience and balanced execution of our business model.

We're also proud of the strong export momentum we've built, proof of our product quality and the trust of partners around the world which has paved the way for Furnastra, our dedicated healthcare-furniture brand designed to meet rising demand for durable, ergonomic solutions in hospitals and care facilities. Sustainability underpins everything we do, from sourcing eco-friendly materials to driving energy and waste efficiencies in our operations.

Looking ahead, we've set our sights on reaching the Rs 1,000 Cr milestone by 2028 a goal that extends our 35-year legacy of innovation and customer focus. It's not just about scaling revenues; it's about improving patient care worldwide through Furnastra's advanced polymer solutions. With our export strength, targeted brand expansion, and unwavering commitment to sustainable practices, we're well-positioned to capture new opportunities and deliver lasting value for all stakeholders."

