Mitsu Chem Plast Limited Reports a Remarkable 76% Increase in Q3 FY24 Net Profit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3: Mitsu Chem Plast Limited (Mitsu) (BSE:540078), One of the largest manufacturers of Blow Molding, Injection Molding and Customized Molding, announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q3 & 9M FY24.

Q3 FY24 Key Financials at a Glance:

* Total Income of Rs 73.74 Cr, YoY growth of 2.91 %

* EBITDA of Rs 7.70 Cr, YoY growth of 46.60 %

* EBITDA Margin of 10.48 %, YoY growth of 315 Bps

* Net Profit of Rs 3.18 Cr, YoY growth of 75.95 %

* Net Profit Margin of 4.33 %, YoY growth of 181 Bps

* EPS of Rs 2.64, YoY growth of 76.00 %

Commenting on the performance, Jagdish Dedhia, Chairman of Mitsu Chem Plast Limited said, "We are delighted to announce a strong financial performance in Q3 FY24, marked by significant growth. Our strategic focus on innovation, quality, and diversification has yielded positive results. The noteworthy year-on-year improvements in Net Profit and EPS, along with enhanced margins, attest to the success of our focused approach.

This development marks a significant milestone, paving the way for a new phase of growth. It empowers us to strengthen our financial structure and capitalize on emerging opportunities. Our dedication to creating value, promoting innovation, and making substantial contributions to the industries we operate in remains unwavering."

