Mitsu Chem Plast Limited Strengthens Global Presence with Record 110 Percent Export Growth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4: Mitsu Chem Plast Limited (Mitsu) (BSE: 540078), a global leading player in polymer-based moulded products, particularly in hospital furniture parts, has proudly announced achieving a remarkable 110% growth in export value during the 2024-25 fiscal period (April to December). This export growth, specifically in hospital furniture, underscores the company's aggressive expansion into new markets and its strengthened dominance in existing ones, marking a significant leap in its global presence.

Export Performance (2024-25) (April to December)

- New Markets Entered: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Europe, Malaysia, Portugal, France, Germany, Armenia, the USA, and the Maldives.

- Export Value: Rs140.08 lakhs

- Bagged new export approvals from five countries.

Export Performance (2023-24) (April to March)

- Prominent Export Markets: Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom, UAE, Europe, Turkey, Israel, Kuwait, and Malaysia.

- Export Value: Rs66.69 lakhs

Diverse Product Portfolio

- Industrial Plastic Packaging: Drums, jerry cans, bottles, jars.

- Infrastructure Furniture Components: Chair shells.

- Hospital Furniture Parts: Panels, railings, planks, trolley parts.

Rescue and Safety Equipment: Spine boards.Mitsu Chem Plast's commitment to innovation, reinforced by rigorous in-house testing and quality control, has earned it a reputation as a trusted partner to OEMs across industries like chemical, pharmaceutical, healthcare and infrastructure. Its impressive export growth showcases a bold vision for global expansion and adaptability in advance markets. Driven by consistent quality and cutting-edge products, the company is carving a path to greater global influence, setting new standards in manufacturing excellence, innovation, and sustained leadership.

Commenting on the performance, Sanjay Dedhia, Managing Director of Mitsu Chem Plast Limited said, "Our journey of innovation and excellence has reached new heights in FY 2024-25, with exports soaring to Rs140.08 lakhs. Breaking into new markets like the USA, Europe, and the Maldives, while fortifying our presence in established regions, reflects the growing global trust in Mitsu Chem Plast's products.

This milestone isn't just about numbers; it's a story of resilience, teamwork, and a relentless drive to deliver value. As we expand our horizons, we are not just exporting productswe are exporting quality, reliability, and a promise of excellence. The future holds endless possibilities, and we are ready to seize them together".

