Mkwamba Minerals Advances Gold Project with New Processing and Refining Plans

New Delhi [India], December 29: In November 2011, Venkat Ashok Reddy and Associates acquired Mkwamba Minerals Mining Company, a gold mining enterprise in Mpanda of the Katavi region in Tanzania with an artisanal mining background and promising geology.

Prior to the acquisition, artisanal miners operated on approximately 36.3 hectares using traditional methods with limited mechanisation. Mr Reddy commissioned due diligence from Dollebera Mining Consultants, London, which confirmed viable geological and economic potential. Acting on the findings, the team acquired two additional Primary Mining Licenses (PMLs) from local artisanal miners, expanding the total operational area to 66.9 hectares.

Following the takeover, the company initiated a large-scale exploration program to define resources and ore-body geometry. Work included geophysical surveys, core and diamond drilling, and geochemical and metallurgical testing to confirm grade continuity, ore depth, gold concentration, and extraction feasibility. Results exceeded expectations, confirming an average yield of 8 grams per tonne (g/t), commercially viable by global standards.

Mkwamba Minerals ensured compliance with mining regulations and secured required mining leases, environmental impact assessments (EIAs), and operational permits.

“From day one, our focus has been to transition this asset from legacy artisanal operations into a technically governed, compliant, and value-addition-led gold mining enterprise. The exploration outcomes have validated the strength of the ore body, and the next phase is about building the right processing and refining infrastructure on-site, so we can improve recovery, standardise quality, and create stronger downstream value before export. We are committed to executing this expansion responsibly, with full regulatory alignment and an approach that reflects long-term sustainability for the Katavi region and Tanzania's mining sector,” said Venkat Ashok Reddy, on behalf of Mkwamba Minerals Mining Company.

Building on these outcomes, Mkwamba Minerals is entering an expansion phase to enhance production and refining capabilities. The company plans to establish a Carbon-in-Leach (CIL) processing plant to improve gold recovery efficiency using activated carbon. In parallel, an on-site refinery is being planned to process mined gold into Dore bars (semi-pure gold) and bullion (refined gold), enabling value addition before export. The engineering and procurement team is currently finalising plant and machinery specifications with manufacturers in China and South Africa, known for advanced mining equipment. Simultaneously, in-depth geotechnical and soil testing is being conducted at the mining site to optimise plant design and ore processing parameters.

The operational goal is to achieve a production rate of 100 to 130 tonnes of ore per day. Based on current assay data, this capacity is projected to yield approximately 80 grams to 1 kilogram of gold per day, post-process optimisation.

The refinery will enable downstream value capture and reduce reliance on external tolling or third-party processors. Refined products are intended for shipment to international clients in the UAE (Dubai) and other established markets, leveraging commercial relationships cultivated over several years.

With a strong foundation of technical expertise, regulatory compliance, and strategic foresight, Mkwamba Minerals, led by Venkat Ashok Reddy and Associates, continues to position itself as a rising force in sustainable gold mining and refining in the Katavi regions of Tanzania, East Africa, combining modern technology, ethical practices, and a global outlook for long-term value creation.

