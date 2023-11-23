Mlada: Redefining Women’s Trousers with Style, Comfort, and a Sustainable Edge

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], November 23: In the bustling world of fashion, where trends come and go like fleeting whispers, Mlada emerges as a beacon of timeless sophistication, setting a new standard for women’s trousers and pants. Established in 2023 under the visionary leadership of brothers Akshay Jain and Sameer Jain, Mlada is the jewel in the crown of Siddham Creations, a company deeply rooted in ethical and sustainable fashion practices.

• Over 3 collections

• Sizes till 9XL with 4 way-stretch

• 20 colours in each size and collection

• High Sophistication in fashion for every Indian woman

• Highly inclusive towards corporate women

• New technologies like anti-piling

• High-Quality rich Materials used in clothing

• Much needed mobile and key pockets in women's pants available

“In India, women are always treated lesser than men. This pattern is also seen in the fashion/clothing industries. Clothing brands in India mainly focus on men clothing. Brands in India prioritise men’s demand giving much less value and importance to women fashion and clothes quality; Mlada steps in to fill this vacuum in women's clothing.” Says Sameer Jain, Mlada's founder.

“Mlada is founded to change this perspective and give Indian woman the fashion world they deserve with quality, comfort, style, large number of options, and we are dedicated to change Indian woman fashion industry by fulfilling their demand.” Says Akshay Jain, Mlada's founder.

A Commitment to Ethical and Sustainable Fashion:

What sets Mlada apart is not just its stylish designs but a fervent commitment to principled and sustainable fashion. As a vertically integrated brand, Mlada ensures transparency, control over working conditions, and fair-trade practices. The parent company, Siddham Creations, based in Ludhiana, India, boasts a team of 250 dedicated individuals manufacturing garments for both domestic and export markets.

Versatility, Chic, and a Kaleidoscope of Choices:

Mlada is not just a brand; it’s a statement. Understanding the unique needs of the modern woman, Mlada caters to those who seek both style and substance in their clothing choices. With three distinct collections – Milano, Activewear, and Plus Sizes till 9XL– Mlada offers a plethora of choices, making it India’s largest women’s pants seller.

The Milano collection, a testament to timeless basics, features four styles – Bootcut Flare Pants, Cigarette Pencil Pants, Extra Flare Pants, and Jeggings – available in over 20 colours and nine sizes. The Activewear collection boasts four styles, including Active Leggings and Active Flare Pants, with functionality designed for the active woman on the go. The Plus Size collection addresses a significant gap in the market, offering two styles in sizes up to 9XL and an array of colours.

Unmatched Quality and Comfort:

At the heart of Mlada’s success lies its unwavering commitment to quality and comfort. The Milano trousers, for instance, are crafted from a high-quality superior blend of Milano cotton and Lycra, ensuring a four-way stretch for unparalleled comfort. The Activewear collection, designed for both style and functionality, features stretchable fabric with 10% Lycra, ideal for workouts and daily wear.

Innovative Features for Modern Women:

Mlada doesn’t just design pants; they engineer experiences. The Milano collection boasts an anti-pilling technology, ensuring a pristine look and feel for years. The Activewear pants, on the other hand, come equipped with mobile and key pockets, emphasizing both style and practicality.

Sustainability Beyond Fashion:

Mlada takes giant strides towards sustainability, using recycled or upcycled materials and minimizing waste in production. Their vertically integrated approach allows for full control over working conditions and product quality, ensuring a guilt-free indulgence for fashion-conscious consumers.

A Vision for the Future:

Mlada is not just a brand; it’s a movement. With an unwavering dedication to redefine the fashion landscape for Indian women, Mlada is actively working on new fabrics and clothing technology. Their upcoming formal clothing collection in woven fabric is poised to be India’s largest, challenging stereotypes and celebrating the power and elegance of women in the workplace.

Changing the Narrative:

In a country where women’s fashion often takes a backseat, Mlada is pioneering change. Breaking free from the shackles of tradition, Mlada is not just a brand; it’s a revolution. By offering quality, comfort, style, and an unprecedented range of options, Mlada is on a mission to rewrite the narrative of Indian women’s fashion.

About Mlada:

Mlada, a brand under Siddham Creations, is India’s leading women’s trousers and pants designer, committed to ethical and sustainable fashion practices. Founded in 2023, Mlada combines style, comfort, and sustainability, setting new benchmarks in the ever-evolving world of fashion.

For more information visit: http://www.mlada.in

