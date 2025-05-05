M&M posts record FY25 profit of Rs12,929 crore, declares dividend of Rs 25.3/ share

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 : Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) has reported a record consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs12,929 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, marking a 20 per cent year-on-year growth, excluding the impact of KG Mobility.

For the fourth quarter, consolidated PAT rose 20 per cent to Rs3,295 crore. Backed by this strong performance, the Board of Directors has declared a dividend of Rs25.3 per share, representing a 20 per cent increase over the previous year.

The company's consolidated revenue for FY25 stood at Rs1,59,211 crore, up 14 per cent from Rs1,39,078 crore in FY24.

Anish Shah, Group CEO & Managing Director, M&M Ltd. said, "We have delivered strong growth on the back of stellar execution in F25. Auto and Farm continue to gain market share and expand profitability. TechM is making commendable progress towards its dual objectives of strengthening client positioning and margin expansion."

In the Auto segment, Mahindra maintained its leadership as India's top SUV maker, with a revenue market share of 22.5 per cent, up 210 basis points.

Quarterly UV volumes rose 18 per cent to 149,000 units, and full-year UV volumes grew 20 per cent. The company reported an overwhelming response to its new electric SUV (eSUV), registering 30,179 bookings on Day 1 and delivering 6,300 vehicles.

Standalone Auto PBIT for FY25 rose 30 per cent to Rs8,277 crore, with margins improving to 9.5 per cent.

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director & CEO (Auto and Farm Sector), M&M Ltd. said, "We continued our outstanding performance for the year in Q4-F25, with significant gain of 310 bps YoY in SUV revenue share, and 480 bps YoY in LCV (< 3.5T) market share."

Tractor volumes grew 23 per cent in Q4, while standalone Farm PBIT increased 30 per cent to Rs5,371 crore for the year, with margins expanding to 18.4 per cent. However, the segment absorbed a one-time standalone impact of Rs654 crore due to strategic pivots in two international markets.

Mahindra also retained its leadership in the LCV (light commercial vehicle) segment under 3.5 tonnes, with a market share of 51.9 per cent, up 290 basis points.

In the electric three-wheeler segment, Mahindra emerged as the market leader with a 42.9 per cent share, achieving a 4.5x volume growth over the last three years.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor