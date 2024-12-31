MMGEIS Students Take a Leap Toward Building a Stronger Geospatial Community

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 31: The Centre for Knowledge Sovereignty (CKS) and Esri India launched the Pilot program of the Master Mentors Geo-enabling Indian Scholars (MMGEIS) program with 1000 students in September 2024. Upon successful conclusion of the pilot, close to 4000 students have been enrolled in the program, both from schools and colleges. As some of these students transition to the advanced level, they will be mentored by A S Kiran Kumar, former Chairman of ISRO, and a Master Mentor of MMGIS, and other Master Mentors, notably Dr K J Ramesh, former Director General of IMD and Lt. Gen. Girish Kumar, former Surveyor General of India.

To celebrate this accomplishment and the first anniversary of the announcement of the MMGEIS program, a felicitation ceremony, attended by some of the students and distinguished dignitaries, was organized at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi.

Kiran Kumar's unparalleled expertise and visionary guidance will equip the students with the skills and vision necessary to shape them into future leaders in the field and contribute to India's growing geospatial ecosystem. With this accomplishment, the MMGEIS program is better equipped to work towards building a stronger geospatial community.

Agendra Kumar, Managing Director, Esri India said, "The MMGEIS program continues to create pathways for students to develop cutting-edge geospatial skills that are crucial for India's growth story. This milestone not only highlights the students' hard work but also reaffirms our commitment to equipping them with mentorship from luminaries like A S Kiran Kumar. We are immensely proud of their achievements and confident that they will contribute significantly to the geospatial community."

Vinit Goenka, Secretary, Centre of Knowledge Sovereignty shared his thoughts on the occasion, "We congratulate all the students for showing exceptional abilities and potential in the field. By graduating to this advanced level, these students have demonstrated their dedication and potential. Under the mentorship of Kiran Kumar, these scholars will not only gain deep expertise but also imbibe the values and vision required to contribute meaningfully to India's geospatial ambitions."

The felicitation ceremony also included an interactive session with students, where they shared their aspirations and gained insights from the esteemed mentors and academic council members.

