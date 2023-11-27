MMTC-PAMP Unveils Commemorative 999.9+ Purest Silver Bars in Celebration of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's 554th Birth Anniversary

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 27: Sikhs, with a rich cultural history, come together to celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti, or Gurupurab globally, commemorating the 554th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the Founder of Sikhism. This occasion holds profound spiritual significance emphasizing the core tenets of Sikh philosophy such as the oneness of God, equality, and selfless service. The faith and belief around the occasion resonate vividly in the tapestry of rich folk songs and vibrant Nagarkirtan processions in the streets, narrating the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji that transcend religious boundaries, fostering solidarity and mutual respect.

Encapsulating the purest of emotions, MMTC-PAMP, India's only London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) Good Delivery Gold & Silver refiner, unveils a fine range of silver bar carrying an image of the Guru Nanak Dev Ji and Harmindar Sahab; a timeless reminder of faith and reverence that can be used for etching memorabilia and sharing as gifts. This exquisite 999.9+ purest silver bar comes in a 50g denomination and is finely crafted to reflect the aura of the spiritual leader. A perfect gift and souvenir, MMTC-PAMP's coloured Guru Nanak silver bars represent the spiritual radiance of the Saint. This timeless souvenir comes beautifully packed in a premium box, making it ideal for gifting, while also appealing to collectors of limited-edition world-class products.

Speaking about the announcement, Vikas Singh, Managing Director & CEO of MMTC-PAMP said, "Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Guru of the Sikhs, advocated selfless service and social justice to humanity. On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, our 50g commemorative silver bar is a timeless tribute bearing the coloured and peaceful image of the enigmatic Guru Nanak Dev Ji with the Harmandir Sahab in the background. These meticulously crafted bars symbolise our deep respect and devotion to the founder of Sikhism. MMTC-PAMP is renowned for its 999.9+ purity gold and silver products and reflects our commitment to excellence with the Finest Swiss Craftsmanship."

This one-of-a-kind product is available in a 50g silver square shape bar that portrays Guru Nanak Sahib Ji along with 'Ek Onkar', in Gurmukhi which translates into "There is only one God", on the back side of the bar.

The products can be found on:-

shop.mmtcpamp.com/guru-nanak-dev-ji-9999-50-gm-silver-bar

Every product created by MMTC-PAMP goes through a rigorous purification process to ensure 999.9+ purity of the metal. To validate the authenticity, every MMTC-PAMP product carries a unique number and comes packaged in Assayer Certified Minted Cards. Each gold and silver product bought from MMTC-PAMP offers positive weight tolerance, which guarantees that every coin or bar one buys weighs more than the listed weight, ensuring customers receive the highest value for their investment.

A joint venture between Switzerland-based bullion brand, PAMP SA, and MMTC Ltd, a Government of India Undertaking, MMTC-PAMP seamlessly marries Swiss excellence with Indian insights. MMTC-PAMP India Pvt. Ltd. is internationally recognized as an industry leader in bringing global standards of excellence to the Indian precious metals industry. We have received several awards since our inception from local and global industry bodies for the transparency and sustainability that we rigorously uphold in our sourcing, refining and supply of precious metals in the Indian market. MMTC-PAMP is the only LBMA-accredited Gold & Silver refinery in India and is accepted across global commodity exchanges and central banks.

