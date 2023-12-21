MNR University Celebrates Golden Jubilee

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 21: MNR University, a multi-disciplinary educational institution, has been dedicated to the cause of education for the past fifty years. Their Golden Jubilee Celebration, on December 20th, 2023, they say, "is not just a celebration of the past but also an acknowledgement of the foundation laid for the future."

Droupadi Murmu, President of India, graced MNR's Golden Jubilee Celebrations, including a special ceremony honouring the Founder Chairman, M.N. Raju, and all the other pillars of the Institution, who had seen MNR through its formative years and nurtured it to its current stature. Present at the function were M.N. Raju Garu, Founder Chairman and Managing Trustee, M.S. Ravi Varma Mantena Garu, Vice Chairman and Trustee, Dr Ravi Jeela Karra, Director Academics, Dr V. Aglav Swami, Principal Pharma, and Hannah Lavanya, Asst. Director, MNR Group of Schools, Hyderabad.

The festivities were highlighted by speeches from prominent members of society, and a retrospective presentation showcasing the organisation's evolution. The cultural performances added a special touch to the evening.

MNR has been a beacon in the field of education for the past fifty years. The Golden Jubilee festivities celebrated the Institution's remarkable journey, and contribution to the field of education. MNR has come a long way since its inception in 1974, playing a pivotal role in shaping the educational landscape not only in Telangana, but also in other states, and overseas as well. It is indeed a significant achievement, that the Institution has brought both innovation and excellence to education. "The commitment and loyalty of our staff, dedication of our employees, partners, and patrons, has been invaluable in shaping our journey of success," said the Head of MNR. "This same mindset of being partners in success will continue to steer us forward to greater heights of achievement."

Also present to participate in this momentous occasion were all the students, their parents, families of the employees, representatives of other educational institutions, government officials, community leaders, and well-wishers, all of whom have contributed to MNR's impact on the realm of education.

MNR's Golden Jubilee Celebrations also featured live performances, and a grand banquet for VVIP and VIP invitees. A festive atmosphere prevailed, amidst laughter, camaraderie, pride in the moment, and anticipation of all that lies ahead. For More Details: visit our website MNR EDUCATIONAL TRUST

