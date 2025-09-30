Mobavenue's AI Tech Platforms Win '2025 Champions of Scale' Award at Aerospike Summit

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30: Mobavenue, a leading global AI-powered AdTech and Consumer Growth company, has been honored with the prestigious 2025 Champions of Scale Award by Aerospike, the industry leader in high-performance real-time databases powering some of the world's largest enterprises. The recognition, announced at the Aerospike Summit 2025, reinforces Mobavenue's AI Tech Platforms' impact in empowering businesses worldwide with data-driven, AI-powered advertising solutions that deliver measurable and sustainable outcomes at scale.

In an ecosystem where most AdTech players struggle to balance speed, intelligence, and trust, Mobavenue has consistently built AI-powered, data-driven advertising platforms designed to handle massive data volumes with 25x increased compute throughput. This validation translates Mobavenue's ability to scale campaigns intelligently, where data-backed insights, not assumptions, drive growth.

Speaking on the win, Tejas Rathod, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Mobavenue, said, "Recognition at this level reinforces why we started Mobavenue in the first place: to build AI-powered technology that simplifies growth for businesses while enabling scale that's both intelligent and sustainable. To be winning along with PhonePe, Flipkart, CRED, Myntra, HDFC Bank, BigBasket, and Airtel, highlights the growing impact of Mobavenue in delivering value to businesses and consumers alike."

More importantly, it highlights how innovation rooted in India can create meaningful value for businesses and consumers across the world. We see this as motivation to accelerate our journey and expand the boundaries of AI-driven advertising, strengthening our ecosystem, and ensuring that Mobavenue's AI Tech Platforms remain at the forefront of shaping the next wave of business growth worldwide."

About the Champions of Scale Awards

The Champions of Scale Awards by Aerospike honor engineers, architects, and technical teams who build real-time data infrastructure at massive scalesystems that are always on, ultra-efficient, and resilient under pressure. It recognizes those who push the boundaries of what's possible by delivering sub-millisecond latency, high throughput, cost-efficient scale, and reliable performance in industries such as AdTech, FinTech, AI, gaming, payments, and personalization. The award highlights the unsung heroes who tackle complex infrastructure challenges and drive tangible business impact.

About Mobavenue:

Mobavenue is a leading global AI-powered AdTech and Consumer Growth company, driving businesses, media agencies, and publishers to connect with high-intent consumers using advanced intelligence. By unifying data, AI, and media outcomes into a powerful platform, Mobavenue transforms digital advertising into measurable outcomes across the entire consumer journey.

With a strong presence in India and an expanding global footprint, Mobavenue is building world-class products that combine data-driven marketing, advertising, and monetization with cutting-edge AI solutions. At its core lies the proprietary A3 frameworkAwareness, Acquisition, and Activationdesigned to accelerate growth, boost engagement, and unlock sustainable growth. Guided by the 'AI for Good' vision, the company is committed to creating transformative technology from India for the world, reshaping digital advertising, and driving consumer growth in today's dynamic ecosystem.

To learn more about us, visit: https://www.mobavenue.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2784120/Mobavenue_2025_COS.jpg

