MOBEXX 2024 Revolutionizes Mobile Marketing Strategies in the 5G Era

New Delhi [India], December 3: MOBEXX 2024, the much-awaited annual event by Adgully, successfully concluded at the Holiday Inn, Aerocity, New Delhi, bringing together top industry leaders, innovators, and marketing experts to explore the transformative power of mobile marketing in the 5G era.

With the theme "Connect, Engage, Transform: The Power of Mobile Marketing in the New 5G Era," the event highlighted the pivotal role of mobile technologies and 5G connectivity in reshaping marketing strategies. From thought-provoking sessions to insightful fireside chats, MOBEXX 2024 provided a comprehensive platform for the marketing community to discuss trends, challenges, and innovations.

The event was powered by Mobavenue, with Hybrid as the Technology Partner. Apptrove by Trackier, Channel Factory, and Mediasmart joined as Gold Partners, while Cornitos delighted attendees as the Snacking Partner.

Highlights of MOBEXX 2024:

Inspiring Thought Leadership:

Industry stalwarts such as Gandharv Sachdeva (Country Head - India, Hybrid), Jayant Basantani (Vice President - India Business, Mobavenue), Lloyd Mathias (Business Strategist & Independent Director), Manoj Singh (Head of Marketing, Cornitos), Nikhil Kumar (Chief Growth Officer, mediasmart), and Udit Verma (CEO and Co-founder, Apptrove by Trackier) shared their perspectives on the future of mobile marketing in the 5G-driven digital ecosystem.

Engaging Sessions:

Sessions like "Maximizing Mobile Impact," "Unlocking the Power of First-Party Mobile Data," and "Data-Driven Decisions in Mobile Marketing" provided actionable strategies to enhance mobile-first campaigns.

MOBEXX Awards 2024:

The event celebrated excellence in digital marketing, recognizing standout mobile apps and platforms across categories such as e-commerce, health, AI/VR, and more. These awards underscored the innovative and impactful work driving the mobile marketing industry forward. Click here for Winners List.

Bijoya Ghosh, Founder & CEO of Adgully Network, emphasized the significance of leveraging mobile technology for personalized and impactful customer experiences. She stated, "As the world moves deeper into the 5G era, mobile marketing is not just an option; it's a necessity. MOBEXX 2024 is about exploring strategies that will shape the future of brand-audience connections."

MOBEXX 2024 has once again solidified its position as the definitive platform for exploring cutting-edge trends in mobile marketing. The event's focus on personalization, data analytics, and next-gen AI integration has set the stage for a transformative year ahead in the marketing landscape.

As the industry embraces the 5G revolution, MOBEXX continues to be a beacon of innovation, knowledge-sharing, and networking for marketing professionals across the globe.

