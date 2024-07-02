Mobicule accelerates growth in the South India Phygital Debt Resolution Space through expansion in Bengaluru and Chennai

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 2: Mumbai-based, Mobicule Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a frontrunner in Phygital Debt Resolution and customer onboarding, proudly announces its strategic expansion in the South India market, marking a significant step towards enhancing its presence and capabilities in the Phygital Debt Resolution sector. This expansion is highlighted by the establishment of an integrated Phygital Contact Center in Bengaluru and print-to-post facility in Chennai, designed to drive growth and improve service delivery in the region.

Following the successful launch of its Phygital Contact Centre and the Intelligent "Print-to-Post" solution in Mumbai, Mobicule Technologies continues to make substantial strides in the fintech sector. The company is set to enhance customer experience strategies for banks and NBFCs, reduce bounce rates, and improve the efficiency of Debt Collection and Recovery through advanced user behaviour analytics, risk assessment, and a combination of digital, AI-enhanced, and physical communication strategies.

The hub office in Bengaluru will serve as a vital cog in the wheel for Mobicule's operations in Southern India, supporting a broad spectrum of functions, including sales and support office and a fully integrated Phygital Contact Center. This facility is expected to host a significant number of new employees ranging from tech specialists and data analysts to customer service representatives and managerial staff, reflecting Mobicule's dedication to local talent and economic growth.

Siddharth Agarwal, Founder and Managing Director of Mobicule Technologies, emphasized the strategic importance of this expansion, "Expanding into Bengaluru aligns perfectly with our strategic objectives to bolster our market presence and tap into the abundant local talent, propelling our innovative solutions to new heights. This expansion is more than just a growth strategy; it represents Mobicule's ongoing commitment to revolutionize debt resolution services through cutting-edge technology.

Yatin Pednekar, co-founder and CTO of Mobicule Technologies, further emphasized, "The strategic importance of Bengaluru in the company's expansion plans. He notes, 'Bengaluru's dynamic environment and its renowned status as India's tech hub are instrumental in driving our growth and pioneering initiatives in the fintech sector. This city's vibrant economic landscape provides the perfect ecosystem for innovation and technological advancements. Yatin further highlights how Mobicule Technologies harnesses cutting-edge technologies, stating, 'We utilize advanced artificial intelligence, machine learning, and real-time analytics as part of our core strategy.

Raju RamaSwamy, Head-Growth Markets and Alliances said "Our partner strategy has provided thrust to further strengthening our positioning as an end-to-end platform for collection and debt resolution. Through this collaboration, we leverage the technologies and services from top Cloud, communication and payment gateway providers, Feet on street, Contact Center solutions and legal service ecosystems. This has allowed our customers to deploy new services quickly, integrating tightly and deliver a best-in-class customer experience.

With these new initiatives in Bengaluru and Chennai, including the sales office and integrated Phygital Contact Center and one of its kind fully automated Print-to-Post facility , Mobicule Technologies is set to significantly enhance its service offerings and customer interaction, establishing new benchmarks in the fintech industry.

About Mobicule (Mobicule Technologies Pvt. Ltd.) - Delivering Actionable Intelligence | Mobicule is a pioneer in products focused on mobile field force and has successfully deployed and managed some of the largest mobile field force implementations across Sales & Distribution, Telecom, BFSI. With its experience and domain knowledge now spanning across 2 decades it has established its niche in Debt Collection, KPI & Gamification, Digital KYC integrated end to end with internal (core banking, EPR, CRM) and external systems (credit bureaus, govt portals). Backed by a strong R&D and adopting the latest and upcoming technologies it has managed to establish a niche market position. Mobicule's steadfast vision and commitment to add value to its customers, employees and all its stakeholders has put it on a rapid growth path to attain a leadership position in the business domains it caters to.

