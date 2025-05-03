Mobile, electronics manufacturers to self-declare Repairability Index: Govt

New Delhi, May 3 The government on Saturday said that the committee constituted for the Framework on Repairability Index (RI) in mobile and electronic sector has submitted its report, to help consumers who witness issues while seeking repair for their devices.

The panel has submitted its report to Nidhi Khare, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs. The committee’s recommendations have been framed in alignment with the best global practices without causing any impediment to the industry with regard to innovation and ease of doing business.

The original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are required to self-declare the Repairability Index based on a standards scoring criteria provided in the framework with no additional compliance burden, said Ministry of Consumer Affairs.

Further, the committee recommended that the Repairability Index should be displayed at the point of sale/purchase, E-commerce platforms and in form of QR code on packaged products to enable consumer to make informed choices.

In September 2024, the Department of Consumer Affairs constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Bharat Khera, Additional Secretary for developing the framework of the Repairability Index (RI).

Repairability Index aims to create an ecosystem where consumers choose options that align with the ethos of ‘mindful utilisation’ of their products over ‘wasteful consumption’.

An analysis of grievances received at National Consumer Helpline (NCH) indicates that there has been significant rise in complaints in mobiles and tablets product category from 19,057 in 2022-2023 followed by 21,020 in 2023-2024 and further to 22,864 in 2024-2025, which also highlighted a pressing need to improve repair accessibility and ensure greater transparency of repair and post-sale service-related information to consumers.

Based on the deliberations, the committee identified smartphones and tablets as a product category for notification in the initial phase of Repairability Index in Mobile and Electronics Sector.

The committee actively engaged with a wide array of relevant stakeholders, including manufacturers, industry associations, consumer advocacy groups, and representatives of government.

“As India continues its rapid technological advancement and more and more consumers have access to a variety of consumer products, the need for robust after sales support and equitable repair practices is becoming increasingly crucial. For countless consumers, both in rural and urban areas, access to affordable repair options is fundamental,” said the ministry.

