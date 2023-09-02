Mobilegoo: Leading the Charge in Environmental Conservation by Reducing E-Waste!

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 2: The environment is suffering from the mass production of mobile phones. Every individual now owns a smartphone but always has the urge to buy a new & advanced smartphone. This urge creates a lot of stress on the environment as the production of smartphones harms the ecology. This activity aids in global warming as the production of smartphones releases greenhouse gases. Also, the old devices that people throw away create electronic waste and depletes the soil.

Mobilegoo understands the scenario and started breaking this cycle by providing a reliable marketplace for selling second hand devices and buying refurbished and unboxed Devices. Refurbished devices are those that are inspected and checked by expert technicians to look good as new and are sold to consumers at affordable prices whereas unboxed devices are pre-owned for a very short period and looks like a new one.

According to the founder of Mobilegoo, recycling is becoming important as environmental sustainability becomes a priority. Refurbished products are the finest approach to implement recycling in this fast-paced environment.

Mobilegoo deals in both buying second-hand devices and selling refurbished and unboxed devices. The buying of old devices is done under mobilegoo.in and the selling of refurbished smartphones is entertained under mobilegoo.shop. Mobilegoo.shop is one of the best refurbished smartphones sellers in India.

Mobilegoo.shop

Under mobilegoo.shop, the company focuses on delivering quality products at most affordable prices. At Mobilegoo.shop, we hand-pick the best phones to transform into smartphones in like-new condition. Every phone is put through 55+ quality checks by our skilled professionals before being refurbished and made completely functioning to put a smile on our clients' faces. The main aim of Mobilegoo refurbished smartphone company is to contribute towards a greener environment and reducing e-waste as refurbished phones potentially save old devices from being discarded in a landfill, assist in creating happy earth.

Key features of Mobilegoo.shop include:

1. Trust and Quality: Mobilegoo.shop ensures that every device undergoes a thorough inspection and refurbishment process before selling. Their team of expert technicians guarantees that each device meets the highest standards of quality, functionality, and aesthetics.

2. Wide Product Range: Whether it's the latest flagship model or a budget-friendly option, mobilegoo.shop offers an extensive selection of refurbished and unboxed smartphones, including branded smartphones. The options range from the most recent iPhones to mind blowing deals on Google, One Plus, Samsung, LG, Motorola, Mi, Vivo, OPPO, and many more.

3. Easy Buying : The mobilegoo.shop offers a user-friendly interface, making it convenient for customers to browse, select, and purchase refurbished and unboxed smartphones.

4. Environmental Impact: By choosing to buy a refurbished smartphone from mobilegoo.shop, customers actively participate in reducing electronic waste and contribute to a more sustainable future for the planet.

Mobilegoo.in

At mobilegoo.in, a customer gets the best value for their gadgets in an easy and hassle-free manner. The company gives following benefits to the users:

Instant Quote for the Device: User selects the item on the website that he wants to sell/recycle, then answer few questions about his device condition and gets an instant quote.

Data Safety: At mobilegoo.in, the user’s device is processed securely and never fall into the wrong hands. At pickup time, all data is wiped in the front of the user.

Free Doorstep Pick-Up: Just by providing few details and choosing the pick-up date time slot, user can place an order on mobilegoo.in. At the booked date & time, company’s pick-up person will be at user’s door.

Instant Cash: The seller is paid instantly after successful diagnosis of device and verification.

Mobilegoo.in is an environment-friendly company because the old devices they take undergo a refurbishing process. Refurbishing industry has a positive environmental impact. When old devices are thrown away, they end up in landfills where they can be harmful to the environment. The electronic components of devices are toxic and leach into the soil and water. Refurbishing old phones & devices reduces e-waste and helps to preserve the environment. It also reduces the demand for new phones, which ultimately reduces the need for new raw materials and energy.

Mobilegoo was founded on the principles of sustainability and accessibility. The company deals in selling premium refurbished and unboxed devices and buys old devices, thus helping to heal the environment. The major objective is to lead the refurbishing industry by becoming the best refurbishing smartphone seller in the country and serve as a role model for other businesses, as mentioned by the founder of Mobilegoo.

Buy Refurbished Smartphones at Mobilegoo.shop

Sell Your Old Devices at Mobilegoo.in

Mobilegoo. shop social Media links

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mobilegoo

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mobilegoo_/

Mobilegoo.in Social Media Links

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093089033119&mibextid=LQQJ4d

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mobilegoo.in/?igshid=YzcxN2Q2NzY0OA%3D%3D

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor