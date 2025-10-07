Mochi Drops the 'Lit Collection' - Crackling Festive Footwear for this Diwali 2025

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7: Mochi, India's go-to destination for stylish footwear, is turning up the festive sparkle with the launch of its Lit Collection, a limited-edition line designed exclusively for women this Diwali.

The campaign idea reflects on - why light crackers when you can be one? With designs that embody the dazzle, energy, and joy of the season, Mochi is encouraging women to let their shoes do the sparkling and light up every room they walk into.

The Lit Collection reimagines festive fireworks into four bold styles:

* Rocket - Sleek and striking, made to steal the spotlight.

* Ladi - Playful and versatile, with a vibe as lively as a firecracker chain.

* Chakri - Bold and radiant, mirroring the spin and sparkle of the classic chakri.

* Phuljadi - Elegant and luminous, crafted for that perfect festive glow.

"With the Lit Collection, we wanted to capture the magic of Diwali in a way that feels modern and empowering. It's not about bursting crackers, but about women shining brighter, feeling confident, and becoming the spark that lights up the celebration," said Alisha Malik, President, Metro Brands Limited.

Think jewel tones, pink, metallic finishes, shimmer-dusted uppers, and just the right dose of sparkle. Pair them with a lehenga, sari, or party dress; the Lit Collection is built to match every mood and moment of the festive season.

This Diwali, the Mochi Lit Collection emerges as the perfect companion to the season of lights. Crafted to blend contemporary flair with festive charm, the collection ensures to step into every celebration with confidence and style. Whether dressing up for card parties, family gatherings, or festive outings, Mochi's Lit Collection adds that essential sparkle, making it the perfect choice to complete the Diwali look.

Don't wait to light up your festive look, the collection will be available across all Mochi stores and online at https://www.mochishoes.com/festive/lit-collection

About Metro Brands Limited (BSE: 543426) (NSE: METROBRAND)

Metro Brands is one of the largest Indian footwear specialty retailers and is amongst the aspirational Indian brands in the footwear category. The Company opened its first store under the Metro brand in Mumbai in 1955 and have since evolved into a one-stop shop for all footwear needs, by retailing a wide range of branded products for the entire family including men, women, unisex and kids, and for every occasion including casual and formal events. In addition to men's, women's, and kid's footwear, it also has a wide range of handbags, belts, wallets, etc. Metro Brands retails footwear under its own brands of Metro, Mochi, Walkway, Da Vinchi and J. Fontini, as well as certain third-party brands such as Crocs, Fitflop, Fila, Skechers, Clarks, Puma and Adidas which complement its in-house brands. The Metro footwear range is specially curated based on the regional sensitivity to cater to the needs of different regions. As of June 30, 2025, the Company operated 928 Stores across 206 cities spread across 31 states and union territories in India.

For more information, please visit www.metrobrands.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2790399/Mochi_Lit_Collection.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor