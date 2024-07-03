Mode Retails Sales and Marketing Pvt. Ltd. Announces Series A Funding to Raise USD 10 Million for Scaling Luxury Incense Business and Ramalaya Retail Experience

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], July 3: Mode Retails Sales and Marketing Pvt. Ltd. is excited to announce the launch of its Series A funding round, aiming to raise USD 10 million. This significant investment will be pivotal in scaling its luxury incense business and expanding the unique Ramalaya retail experience and sales points across India.

The company, renowned for its flagship brand, Prabhu Shriram Incense, is set to revolutionize the incense market with products inspired by the rich stories, art, and culture of India. The infusion of capital will enable Mode Retails to enhance production capabilities, broaden its product range, and establish a stronger retail presence through Ramalaya, offering consumers an unparalleled sensory and cultural experience.

Prashant Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director of Mode Retails Sales and Marketing Pvt. Ltd., shared his vision for the brand and business:

"Our mission is to create revolutionary products that resonate with the timeless philosophy of Sanatan Dharma and showcase the essence of India's heritage. With the Series A funding, we aim to elevate Prabhu Shriram Incense to new heights, providing divine fragrances that inspire happiness, peace, and prosperity. The Ramalaya retail experience is designed to immerse our customers in the rich traditions and values of India, offering them a truly unique shopping journey. This funding will not only help us scale our operations but also enable us to reach more consumers, bringing the divine essence of our products into their lives."

Mode Retails is committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality and innovation in its products, ensuring that every incense stick reflects the brand's dedication to excellence and authenticity. The company is poised for substantial growth, with plans to expand its footprint in key markets and enhance its distribution channels.

About Mode Retails Sales and Marketing Pvt. Ltd.

Mode Retails Sales and Marketing Pvt. Ltd. is a leading company in the luxury incense market, dedicated to creating products that celebrate India's rich cultural heritage. The company's flagship brand, Prabhu Shriram Incense, offers a range of premium incense products inspired by the stories, art, and traditions of India. Through its innovative retail concept, Ramalaya, Mode Retails provides consumers with a unique and immersive shopping experience.

