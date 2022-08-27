Model Neha Singh Gupta crowned as the Brand Ambassador of Mrs India Globe 2022

Model and winner of several beauty pageants, Neha Singh Gupta was crowned as the Brand Ambassador of Mrs India Globe 2022 which is taking place in Lucknow, India. Neha is a 35 years old doting mother of two, 5 yr old kids. She recently won the Mrs. Jio International pageant held in Thailand and India earlier this year.

Mrs India Globe is a premium International fashion and talent show for Indian and NRI married women put together by Reddwings Production Pvt Ltd where married models compete and put their best foot forward.

Neha is an MBA who joined the healthcare sector for more than 10 years in various prestigious hospitals in India and Dubai before she decided to pursue modeling. Initially, she was pursuing modeling every now and then but eventually, Neha made modeling as her profession.

"I believe in being a learner throughout our lives. No matter what stage or age you are at, I think that it's the will to learn and earn a distinct personality that sets an individual apart from their peers", says Neha in a statement.

"Effective time management is key to leading a life of fulfillment. I feel extremely proud to be a mom while doing everything that any other unmarried woman can do. Your confidence is your strength and you dictate how you lead the rest of your life", adds Neha on being asked about how she juggles between her personal and professional life.

With a fierce personality, Neha is becoming an inspiration because of her bold personality. Her hardwork and perseverance speaks volumes about her dedication to her work and family.

After winning the coveted crown of Mrs Jio International, Neha has been walking the ramp for various fashion shows as a runway model and as a show stopper for renowned designers in India and Dubai.

This Story has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor