Modern Equipment for your Farms: STIHL India at Kisan Agri Show Pune 2025

New Delhi [India], December 23: With over 200,000 visitors and 600+ exhibitors, the Kisan Agri Show Pune 2025 served as the ideal platform for farm mechanization. STIHL India delivered a strong presence at the Kisan Agri Show 2025 (also known as Kisan Mela 2025), India's premier agricultural exhibition, held from 10th to 14th December 2025 at the Pune International Exhibition and Convention Centre (PIECC), Moshi, Pune. At Stall No. F402, STIHL attracted high footfall from farmers and agri professionals across Maharashtra and India, solidifying its leadership in agricultural equipment.

The event was driven by the dedicated efforts of STIHL India's marketing and regional teams. Mr. PradumnChaturvedi and Ms. Yogita Shinde from STIHL India Marketing team led the stall design, product display, and overall brand visibility, creating a strong and consistent STIHL presence that captivated attendees. Mr. Shankar Lal Kachi, Regional Technical Manager - West & North, played a pivotal role in end-to-end coordination, overseeing material planning and handling, managing sales enquiries, and ensuring seamless on-ground execution throughout the event. Meanwhile, Mr. Digvijoy Tripathi, Regional Head - West, along with his team, focused on delivering a smooth and seamless customer experience through effective support in customer interactions, enquiry handling, and overall stall coordination.

STIHL India showcased its comprehensive lineup tailored for Indian farmers, including the latest in farming range equipment, gardening tools, cleaning systems, and professional-grade models:

* Farming & Agriculture Range: Brush cutters, Mist blowers & Sprayers, Power weeders, earth augers, and water pumps - perfect for weed control, crop protection, and soil work.

* Gardening Tools: Hedge trimmers, lawn mowers, blowers, and grass trimmers for efficient landscaping.

* Professional Models: Powerful chainsaws, backpack brush cutters, and blowers for heavy-duty forestry and horticulture tasks.

STIHL equipment prioritizes fuel efficiency, safety, and reliability, making it ideal for modern farming. Live demos at the stall allowed visitors to experience firsthand how STIHL equipment simplifies daily tasks, increases crop yields, and improves operational efficiency. Many visitors noted how STIHL serves as a trusted partner for smallholder and commercial farmers alike.

STIHL's on-ground expert team engaged directly with farmers, dealers, and partners, delivering practical, personalized solutions at the point of need. Powered by a nationwide STIHL dealer network and strong after-sales and service support, this participation created a meaningful impact and reinforced STIHL's commitment to modern farm tech mechanization.

Explore the full range atwww.stihl.in or Call / WhatsApp on +91 9028411222

