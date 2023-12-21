Modern International School, Dwarka, Instills Safety and Disaster Management Skills Through Mock Demo

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], December 21: In a proactive initiative towards ensuring the safety and security of its students, Modern International School, Sector 19, Dwarka, organized a comprehensive one-day mock demo session focused on Disaster Management, Fire Safety, and Security. The event took place on December 19, 2023, bringing together the entire school community under the able guidance of esteemed experts in the field.

The mock demo, an integral part of the school's commitment to fostering a culture of safety and preparedness, was conducted by top-notch professionals from Shriji Diksha Banke Bihari Trust (Regd.) specializing in disaster management and fire safety. The presence of B.N. Nigam, Chairman of Modern International School; Dr Gaurav Nigam, Vice Chairman; and Dr Priya Mathur, Director, added an extra layer of importance to the event, highlighting the institution's dedication to the well-being of its students.

The Principal, Sima J. Singh, and all other teachers actively participated in the demo, emphasizing the collective responsibility towards creating a safe and secure learning environment. The mock drill covered various aspects of disaster management, including evacuation procedures, first aid, and fire safety protocols.

The day commenced with an insightful address from B.N. Nigam, who stressed the importance of preparedness and the need for students to be equipped with life-saving skills. Dr Gaurav Nigam and Dr. Priya Mathur reiterated the school's commitment to providing a holistic education that goes beyond academics, ensuring that students are prepared for any unforeseen circumstances.

Principal Sima J. Singh expressed, "The mock demo training day was a significant step towards fostering a culture of safety and preparedness within our school community. Witnessing our students actively engage in practical demonstrations of disaster management and fire safety reinforces our commitment to their holistic development, ensuring they are not only academically prepared but also equipped with life-saving skills."

The mock demo comprised practical demonstrations of emergency evacuation procedures, fire safety techniques, and security measures. Students actively participated in these exercises, showcasing their resilience and the practical application of the skills they acquired during the training. The hands-on experience provided an invaluable opportunity for students to understand the importance of quick thinking and effective response in emergency situations.

The event not only instilled a sense of responsibility and preparedness among the students but also served as a platform for them to showcase their learnings to the entire school community. The active involvement of teachers and school administrators further emphasized the collaborative effort required to ensure the safety of everyone within the school premises.

Modern International School's commitment to the safety and well-being of its students was palpable throughout the mock demo. The event stands as a testament to the school's proactive approach to preparing students not just academically but also for the challenges life may present.

As the students of Modern International School, Sector 19, Dwarka, continue their journey towards academic excellence, they can now do so with an added layer of confidence, knowing that they are equipped with essential life skills that extend beyond the classroom.

The success of the mock demo reaffirms Modern International School's dedication to nurturing responsible and resilient individuals who are prepared to face any adversity that may come their way.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor