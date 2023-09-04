Modern Pythian Games and CABI Celebrate Triumph of the Indian Women Cricket Team (Visually Impaired) in IBSA World Games 2023

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], September 4: The Pythian Council of Delhi and the Cricket Association for the Blind in India assembled at Chelmsford club, New Delhi and came together in a joyous celebration to honor the outstanding achievements of the Indian Women's Cricket Team (Visually Impaired) in the IBSA World Games 2023. This momentous recognition shines a spotlight on the exceptional skills, unwavering determination, unyielding commitment, and remarkable bravery exhibited by these athletes, underscoring the fact that true sportsmanship knows no boundaries, whether physical or otherwise.

Bijender Goel, the visionary founder of the Modern Pythian Games, took this occasion to unveil ambitious plans aimed at expanding the horizons of cricket for all. He announced the inclusion of various cricket formats such as 50-ball cricket, Tennis Ball cricket, and soft ball cricket in the International Pythian Council's charter. Moreover, a grand Pythian World Cup for such cricket is set to grace Athens, reaffirming a resolute commitment to making such cricket accessible to a wider audience.

Goel shared the Modern Pythian Games' overarching vision of inclusivity, striving to create a world where sports and activities are within reach of everyone, irrespective of their physical challenges. This vision will be realized through Para Pythian Games with the promotion of adaptive sports, forging partnerships with like-minded organizations, and investing in programs dedicated to nurturing young talent, especially among individuals with physical challenges or visual impairments.

Goel also announced the launch of global Online Cultural Quiz Programs under the Modern Pythian Games banner. Additionally, the Pythian Council of Delhi is gearing up to host the 1st Pythian Festival of Arts, Cultures, and Sports, scheduled from December 19th to 21st, 2023, at Tyagraj Stadium in New Delhi.

Welcoming Team India with open arms, Vishnu Kumar, IPS, President of the Pythian Council of Delhi, emphasized the significance of including cricket for physically challenged and visually impaired athletes in the International Pythian Council's charter. He hailed it as a monumental milestone, demonstrating unwavering commitment to providing a global platform for talents across diverse fields of arts, culture, and sports.

Mahantesh G., Lifetime Chairperson of the CABI, shed light on the arduous journey behind this remarkable achievement and called for support from all quarters to further the cause.

Dalip Singh, former State Election Commissioner of Haryana, lauded Team India's efforts and highlighted the mission of the Modern Pythian Games to dismantle barriers, challenge stereotypes, and create a future where all individuals are not merely welcomed but celebrated in the realm of sports. This noble initiative, he noted, revives the ancient tradition of the Pythian Games, dating back to 582 BC in Ancient Greece, offering a platform for activities that go beyond the scope of the Olympics, ensuring inclusivity and diversity in sports and arts.

Vipin Gupta, CMD of Milk Product Farmer Fresh, also addressed the gathering along with TP Singh, Yogender Kapoor, Surender Bhandoria, Shailender Yadav, Dhiraj, and Ravi Dahiya.

For more information, please visit http://www.pythiangames.org/ OR https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr5Hz1CEmW56sdTkgAJYG_A

