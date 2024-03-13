Modernisation of Food Streets: India's SOP discussed at Codex Committee on Food Hygiene session in Kenya

New Delhi [India], March 13 : India presented its recently released Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Modernization of Food Streets at the pre-session meeting of the 54th session of the Codex Committee on Food Hygiene (CCFH) in Nairobi, Kenya on Sunday.

A presentation was made along the lines of the proposed draft guidelines for Food Hygiene Control Measures in Traditional Markets for Food, which is one of the key agendas for the 54th session of CCFH.

Among other important agendas, "Guidelines for the Control of Shiga Toxin-Producing Escherichia Coli (STEC) in Fresh Leafy Vegetables and Sprouts" and "Guidelines for the Safe Use and Reuse of Water in Food Production and Processing in Fish and Fishery Products, Milk and Milk Products" are being discussed.

The 54th session of CCFH, scheduled for March 11- 15, 2024, is being hosted by the United States government and is meeting for the first time in Kenya.

The Indian delegation is represented by the officials from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), which is the national Codex contact point for India, the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) and the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

It is led by Satyen Kumar Panda, Advisor, FSSAI. He participated in the pre-session meeting with the Coordinating Committee for Asia (CCASIA), US delegation and CCFH Chair and presented the SOP framed by FSSAI to Evelyne Mbandi, Chairperson, CCFH and Jing Tian, Chairperson, CCASIA.

The SOP was also shared among the other country delegations to represent India's effort in this area.

As deliberations continue over the next three days, the Indian delegation will work steadfastly towards advancing global standards in food hygiene and safety. and sharing best practices for the benefit of all.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor