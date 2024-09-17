Modeve Announces Major Expansion Plans: Bringing Global Fashion Trends to Local Markets

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 17: Modeve, a fashion brand renowned for its trendy and affordable designs, is excited to announce its expansion into the rapidly growing Indian market. This strategic move is part of the brand's long-term vision to establish a strong foothold in one of the most vibrant fashion hubs.

With an ambitious goal of presence across more than 1000 MBO's across key metropolitan cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad along with significant presence across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities by the end of 2025, Modeve aims to make high-quality, trend-forward fashion accessible to the Indian consumer. Modeve's product offerings, which range from chic casual wear to sophisticated evening attire, will cater to India's diverse and style-conscious demographic.

The product offerings will include a full range of Modeve's collections, featuring both global and local fashion trends. In addition to physical stores, Modeve will enhance its digital presence through its own website www.modeve.in alongwith presence across all major marketplaces in India. The brand plans to launch an eco-friendly collection in collaboration with local artisans, ensuring that it remains committed to ethical sourcing and production methods.

Akhil Sachdeva, Co-founder, Modeve said, "We are looking to significantly expand our presence across more than 1000 MBO's across India. We are thrilled to expand Modeve's presence across India, a country that celebrates fashion, innovation, and creativity. Modeve is poised to become a leading fashion brand in India."

Gaurav Sachdeva, Co-founder, Modeve said, "We believe Modeve's unique blend of style, affordability, and sustainability will be a perfect fit for India's evolving fashion landscape. Our goal is to provide Indian consumers with world-class fashion while respecting the rich cultural diversity that defines this dynamic market."

Modeve is a leading fashion brand that offers contemporary and trendy clothing at accessible price points. Founded in 2016, Modeve has significant presence across digital platforms and is rapidly expanding in offline market. It is known for its commitment to quality, sustainability, and trend-setting designs.

