Modi Ji Ki Beti – a laugh-riot and complete family entertainer film by Brandex Entertainment and AE Creatives to be released on October 14

Mumbai, September 02, 2022: Brandex Entertainment &AE Creatives has announced the launch of a light-hearted movie Modi Ji Ki Beti – a subtle comedy satire created within the backdrop of the love-hate relationship between India and Pakistan. This is the directorial feature film debut of the astute and result-oriented ad-filmmaker Eddy Singh and stars Avani Modi, Pitobash, Vikram Kochar, Tarun Khanna, and Kavita Ghai.

Modi Ji Ki Beti is inspired and based on a true-life incident that happened with the actress Avani Modi. Produced under the flagship banner of AE Creatives&Brandex Entertainment, the movie is a hilarious comedy and satire on terrorism and Jehad. The movie is set within the canvas of terrorism and the relationship between India and Pakistan and uses comic nuances to satirically narrate the misunderstood concepts of religion and patriotism.

The lead actors of the movie are Avani Modi who made her Bollywood debut with Madhur Bhandarkar’s Calendar Girls, Pitobash who has over 12 years of experience in Bollywood, Hollywood, and European cinema, Vikram Kochar who has worked in various web series, Tarun Khanna who has worked extensively in the Indian Television Industry, and Kavita Ghai who is known for her memorable roles in movies and television series. Avani Modi is also the writer of the movie.The promotion and distribution of the movie will be managed by Brandex Media Network Private Limited. The company has promoted over 400 movies in various languages including Hindi, Punjabi, and Marathi.

Modi Ji Ki Beti is the feature film directorial debut for the progressive filmmaker Eddy Singh. He has years of international experience in producing, directing, and shooting music videos, commercials, documentary films, and ad films. Joining hands with AE Creatives, Eddy Singh has managed to create Modi Ji Ki Beti – a laugh-riot and complete family entertainer.

Music will be released by ‘Brandex Music’, a music and distribution firm owned by Brandex Media Network Private Limited and Brandex India is handling the marketing and social media.

MODI JI KI BETI is a complete family entertainer and makes a perfect timely entry around the festive season. The release of the movie in theatres across the country is bound to entertain and bring laughter to cinemagoers said Arpit Garg, Founder & Managing Director, Brandex Media Network Private Limited.

https://www.facebook.com/mjkbfilm/

