Modi@75: Visionary Leadership and the Making of a Global Growth Story

New Delhi [India], September 17 : Seventy-five years is not just a milestone in the life of a statesman; it is a demonstration of the vision, dedication, and leadership that have reshaped a nation's destiny.

As Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji marks this occasion, Bharat stands transformed into a confident, self-reliant, and globally respected nation, inspired by his tireless commitment to progress and his unwavering belief in the potential of its people.

In the last eleven years, his leadership has not only strengthened Bharat's economy but also redefined its aspirations.

Flagship initiatives like Make in India have unlocked new avenues for entrepreneurship, while campaigns such as Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam have inspired citizens to embrace sustainability as a shared duty.

The call for Atmanirbhar Bharat has instilled resilience and optimism, assuring industries and individuals alike that Bharat can innovate, compete, and excel on the global stage.

A hallmark of his tenure has been the unparalleled emphasis on infrastructure, connectivity, and digital empowerment. Expansive highways and expressways are bringing distant regions closer, cutting travel times, and accelerating economic activity.

Simultaneously, the development of new airports and the modernization of existing ones have extended the reach of aviation into tier-2 and tier-3 cities, unlocking fresh opportunities for tourism, trade, and cultural exchange.

This momentum has been further strengthened by the UDAN scheme, which has democratized air travel by making it affordable and accessible to millions. Investments in railways, regional airports, and road networks have complemented this progress, ensuring that both domestic and international visitors can explore Bharat's cultural, spiritual, and natural treasures with greater ease.

Local communities, once isolated, are now participants in the growth story, as improved connectivity brings prosperity and inclusion.

From Jan Dhan Yojana to Ayushman Bharat, from GST to wide-ranging financial reforms, every policy reflects Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji's philosophy of aligning vision with action and aspiration with practical implementation.

On the global stage, Bharat has emerged as a decisive voice, whether through initiatives like the International Solar Alliance or through the successful stewardship of the G20 Presidency, which highlighted Bharat's role as both an economic force and a responsible global leader.

For entrepreneurs, the transformation has been profound. The launch of Startup India in 2016 was a defining moment, signaling that innovation and entrepreneurship are central to Bharat's growth narrative.

Before this, access to capital was inconsistent, compliance was complex, and risk-taking was discouraged.

Today, the scenario is completely different. Investors view Bharat with confidence, global partners seek collaboration, and young entrepreneurs see failure as a stepping stone rather than an end.

This cultural shift has created one of the world's largest startup ecosystems, home to over 100 unicorns and countless emerging ventures.

I have personally witnessed this change through EaseMyTrip. When we began, digital travel booking was still niche, and infrastructure was limited. Over time, government initiatives promoting digital payments, road development, and aviation connectivity created the foundation for remarkable growth.

Today, millions of Indians seamlessly book their travel online, whether for business, leisure, or spiritual journeys. This demonstrates how public policy and private enterprise together can transform industries.

As Bharat embraces sustainable mobility, even in areas like electric transport, the direction is clear: innovation and responsibility will guide growth.

Looking ahead, the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 calls upon all of us, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and citizens, to think beyond immediate goals and contribute to a century-ready nation.

By 2047, Bharat is confident to be among the world's top three economies, not only in terms of size but also in its commitment to sustainability, digital innovation, inclusive development, and global leadership.

For the travel, tourism, and aviation sector, this means unparalleled opportunities. Expanding expressways, modern airports, and new international flight routes are creating seamless travel experiences across the nation.

Domestic tourism is flourishing as connectivity improves, while international travelers are discovering a nation that is more welcoming, modern, and future-ready. Bharat is not only connecting its citizens but also opening its arms to the world.

At 75, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji represents a rare blend of wisdom, vision, and decisive resolve. His leadership has given Bharat the confidence not just to participate in the global economy but to shape it.

As citizens and stakeholders in this growth story, we extend our heartfelt wishes on his birthday, with prayers for his good health, long life, and continued energy to guide Bharat on its journey towards innovation, sustainability, and global leadership.

