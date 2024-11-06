MODIFI Secures Strategic Investment from SMBC Asia Rising Fund to fuel Asian exports by SMEs

PRNewswire

Amsterdam [Netherlands]/ Singapore, November 6: MODIFI, a leading global platform in B2B Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solutions, today announced the successful completion of a USD 15 million funding round led by SMBC Asia Rising Fund with participation from existing investors Maersk, IntesaSanPaolo, Heliad and other top-tier global investors. Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), one of Japan's leading banks and a major financial force in the APAC region, brings both capital and strategic alignment to the partnership. Beyond the equity investment, MODIFI and SMBC have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly advance digital solutions that support SME exporters across Asia in expanding their international trade operations. Through a series of joint initiatives, MODIFI and SMBC aim to empower SMEs with innovative cross-border financing solutions. Fintech leader strengthens position in cross-border B2B payments and trade finance, eyeing rapid growth across Asia, including China and India.

The announcement comes on the sidelines of Singapore Fintech Festival, showcasing MODIFI's drive for innovation in the global fintech landscape. This new capital infusion will accelerate MODIFI's expansion, particularly in high-growth markets like China and India, where the company has already made significant inroads. MODIFI's platform delivers critical liquidity and flexible payment terms to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), helping them optimize cash flow and expand their international reach.

"The funding underscores the strength of our business and the confidence our investors have in our vision for the future," said Nelson Holzner, CEO and Co-founder of MODIFI. "As global commerce evolves, MODIFI is at the forefront, providing innovative solutions that empower businesses to scale and succeed across borders."

MODIFI's exponential growth has solidified its position as a market leader in cross-border payments and trade finance. Recognized by Financial Times and Statista as one of the Fastest Growing European Fintech Companies in 2024, MODIFI has facilitated over USD 3 billion in global trade for more than 1,800 companies since it was founded in 2018. The platform offers instant working capital approval, alongside integrated risk management tools that shield businesses from buyer defaults and fraud.

"Our mission is simple: We empower SMEs to compete and thrive in the global market with fast, flexible, and secure payment solutions," added Holzner. "With this fresh funding, we're set to redefine global trade financeensuring businesses of all sizes can unlock the liquidity and get the protection they need to grow internationally."

"By transforming cross-border supply chain finance for the digital age with their global presence, we believe MODIFI supports SMEs to scale their export businesses with ease. We look forward to collaborating with MODIFI to empower our corporate clients to expand their businesses globally with agility and financial flexibility overcoming traditional trade barriers," said Keiji Matsunaga, General Manager of Digital Strategy Department, SMBC.

About MODIFI

MODIFI is redefining global trade finance as a leader in B2B Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solutions. Trusted by businesses across 55+ countries, MODIFI provides cutting-edge tools that optimize working capital and streamline cross-border payments. Through its extensive global network, MODIFI delivers fast, flexible, and secure financial solutions, helping companies expand their international footprint with ease. By integrating advanced risk management features and seamless payment processes, MODIFI is setting new benchmarks in global commerce, empowering businesses of all sizes to thrive in a rapidly evolving market.

About SMBC and SMBC Asia Rising Fund

SMBC, one of the leading banks in Japan, co-funded SMBC Asia Rising Fund with Incubate Fund which is a corporate venture capital fund, for the purpose of accelerating business development and partnerships through investments in high potential start-ups operating actively in Asia. Through this fund, SMBC Group will enhance its business and provide clients with new solutions by uncovering/ applying new technologies via partnerships with investee firms and the development of new business models and products.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2549272/MODIFI_Strategic_Investment.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2549327/Modifi_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor