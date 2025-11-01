ModishOmbre Expands Retail Presence Across Delhi Metro and Airports

New Delhi [India], November 1: ModishOmbre, one of India's fastest-growing lifestyle and electronics accessory brands, has achieved a major milestone with the successful launch of its premium range of mobile and tech accessories across all Delhi Metro retail stores and major Indian airports.

This strategic expansion brings ModishOmbre's innovative products — including fast-charging cables, power banks, neckbands, and premium audio gear — closer to millions of daily commuters and travelers. The rollout has been executed in partnership with some of the country's most reputed retail chains, ensuring a world-class shopping experience for both metro passengers and airport visitors.

“With this launch, we aim to make high-quality, design-driven accessories more accessible to our urban and traveling consumers,” said a company spokesperson. “Delhi Metro and India's airports represent the pulse of modern mobility, and having our products available at every major station and terminal marks a proud moment in our brand journey.”

The move strengthens ModishOmbre's retail footprint and aligns with its vision of combining technology, style, and everyday convenience. The company plans to replicate this model across other major metro networks and airports nationwide in the coming months.

