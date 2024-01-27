MODUCO’s Eco-Friendly Modular Villas to Reshape Lakshadweep’s Landscape

Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 27: Following Prime Minister Modi’s recent visit, Lakshadweep has swiftly emerged as the coveted tourist destination on everyone’s radar. The archipelago’s enchanting beauty and cultural richness, accentuated by the Prime Minister’s endorsement, have sparked a tourism renaissance. Recognizing the immense potential, numerous hotel brands are now gearing up with ambitious projects, ready to weave luxurious experiences into the scenic tapestry of Lakshadweep.

A national hotel chain's resort at Suheli is expected to have over 100 villas and 100 rooms, while at its another resort at Kadmat too will comprise of over 100 villas and 100 rooms.

The sustainability-focused development will aim to create minimal footprint while preserving the fragile eco-system in yet another unexplored location.

Moduco, a modular infra brand, on the other hand aims to manufacture 300 – 400 villas as manufacturing partner for such hotel companies and builders, which can be executed in 1-1.5 years of time, half as compared to traditional construction. To cope up with manufacturing of such units, Moduco is expanding its manufacturing facility in Surat by investing additional USD 1.2 million.

Moduco’s products are 90% manufactured in controlled environment at factory and assembled on site, use recycled material, thus helping to reduce carbon footprints and create green and sustainable product.

“Our collaboration in Lakshadweep reflects MODUCO’s unwavering commitment to innovation, sustainability, and community development. We believe, with our products and services, we can influence and make positive difference in our Community, Industry and Environment. Usually, if a builder tried to take up similar projects they would have to invest at least 3 years in construction alone which would pose environmental challenges. However, with our expertise and technique, that challenge gets completely eliminated,” said Naitik Lakhani, CEO, MODUCO.

Most importantly, MODUCO prioritises the upskilling of the Lakshadweep population for on-site installations in order to solve local employment problems. Moduco’s installation policy allows upskilling of local people and generate employment by training local force to install units. This dedication embodies the company’s philosophy of improving construction techniques while simultaneously advancing the socioeconomic advancement of the areas in which it conducts business.

From an environmental standpoint, MODUCO’s products align seamlessly with green building principles, falling under the category of temporary structures to ensure minimal environmental impact.

Established in response to challenges posed by conventional construction methods, As MODUCO expands its footprint globally, operating in multiple Indian cities and internationally in the USA, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and UAE-GCC countries, the company plans to extend its services to 50 cities in India within the next two years.

The company, founded in 2014, has consistently pursued a vision of revolutionizing construction while maintaining a steadfast commitment to environmental sustainability without compromising quality. It was founded with a vision to break conventional construction limits and develop a sustainable approach. Additionally, MODUCO’s technique resolved high inventory holding issues in construction. The manufacturing plants are strategically located in Surat, India, and Texas, USA, positioning MODUCO as a key player in addressing future infrastructure challenges.

