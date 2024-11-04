Mohammad Noorul Haq- Founder of Sanali Group Redefining Construction Excellence in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 28: Hyderabad: In the ever-evolving real estate and infrastructure development landscape in Hyderabad, Sanali Group stands out as the true pioneer. Under the able leadership and guidance of its founder, Mohammed Noorul Haq, the company has been instrumental in shaping the skylines of the nation. With the successful completion of several signature real estate projects, like Sanali Business Park, Sanali Info Park, Sanali The Edge, Sanali Lakeview and Sanali Pine Crest, Sanali Group now holds the esteemed position of a premier residential and commercial construction agency in the realm of real estate projects across India.

The inception of Sanali Group marks a significant chapter in the narrative of real estate construction in India. Envisioned with the mission to provide clients with end-to-end solutions that meet their diverse requirements with an equally diverse range of products and unmatched quality service, Sanali Group works by the motto of “build it right the first time”. The foundational ethos and principles of Noor Haq have propelled the company to the forefront of real estate development in India. The phenomenal success of its ventures has come through the bold vision of its founder and its dedicated team of professionals, a storehouse of expertise, talent and innovation.

Completely committed to working by the values of reliability, quality and integrity, the team at Sanali Group leaves no stone unturned in creating an environment that's conducive to the growth of customers while bringing them the best in real estate. The team goes to great lengths to live by the expectations and trust of its customers while building an all-inclusive portfolio of different construction projects.

Mohammed Noorul Haq Founder of Sanali Group portfolio reads like a story book of triumphs, featuring some of the most iconic real estate development projects that have redefined urban landscapes. An ambitious and dedicated entrepreneur, Mr. Noor Haq has significantly contributed towards the rationalization of construction through dedication and hard work. One thing that has helped the founder differentiate Sanali Group from its competitors is being constantly receptive to customer's requirements and budgetary limitations.

Vice President of Andhra Pradesh Builders Association, Mr. Noor Haq has been conferred with several prestigious awards by the Government of India, including “RashtriyaNirmanRatan Award”, “Gem of India Award”, “International Trade Promotion Award”, “Rashtriya Gaurav Award”, “Udyog Pratibha Award” and “International Status Award”.

Here are some words from inspiration from the founder's desk, “From luxurious residential complexes to cutting-edge commercial spaces, we at Sanali Group carefully examine the scale, societal impact and intricacies of our company's diverse real estate ventures. We have been successful in shaping the real estate and infrastructural identity of the regions we operate in by embracing innovation and technology in all our projects. We consistently integrate cutting-edge technologies into our development projects, from highly innovative planning and design to state-of-the-art construction methods. We constantly remain at the forefront of technological innovation, ensuring that our real estate projects stand out in terms of efficiency and quality.”

As a responsible real estate development company, Sanali Group also recognizes the significance of sustainable practices exemplifying a holistic approach to real estate development in India.

