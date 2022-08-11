Mohandai Oswal Hospital in association with Artemis Cardiac Care (ACC) is setting up a world-class cardiology centre in Ludhiana

Artemis Cardiac Care ( ), a unit of Artemis Hospitals Gurgaon, is bringing their team of expert cardiologists and cardiac surgeons, led by Dr Manjinder Sandhu, Director - Artemis Cardiac Care and Director - Cardiology, Artemis Hospital, Gurgaon, to Ludhiana in a joint venture with Mohandai Oswal Hospital.

ACC, partnering with Mohandai Oswal Hospital (MOH) in Ludhiana, signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) today to set up a Centre of Excellence in Cardiology (Comprehensive Cardiology Services) at Mohandai Oswal Hospital in Ludhiana. The Joint venture will be known as Oswal Artemis Heart Center.

Jawaharlal Oswal (Chairman, Mohandai Oswal Cancer Treatment and Research Foundation), Yogendra Awadhiya (Director - Operations, MOH), Dr Murtuza Habib (Director, Medical Services, MOH), Dr Manjinder Sandhu (Director, Cardiology and ACC), and Dr Kapil Mohan (Head Strategy-ACC) attended the signing ceremony.

According to the team, this will be a cornerstone of a long-term collaboration to optimise healthcare infrastructure for patients in the city and nearby areas. The goal of this joint venture is to make the city more convenient for residents so that they do not need to travel to a larger city due to a lack of resources.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding, these two healthcare institutions will work together to provide better cardiac facilities for patients in Punjab. Speaking about the partnership, Dr. Manjinder Sandhu said, "This MOU will act as a step towards our commitment of providing the best in class quality care to the citizens of the country. This will help to optimise patients' journey beyond treatment, aiding early diagnosis for cardiac patients and enhancing the capabilities of the healthcare ecosystem with world-class medical facilities and treatment procedures."

Jawaharlal Oswal, Chairman - MOH, thanks ACC for establishing a cutting-edge cardiac centre in Ludhiana that will provide comprehensive cardiac care around the clock. He further stated that witnessing the efforts and achievements of today's MOA signing ceremony can be described as "a dream come true for the people of Ludhiana". The dream has come to its fullest culmination by signing the MOA after sheer hard work, determination, perseverance, and focus on achieving this noble goal. The venture is based on the necessity to avoid travelling out of Ludhiana to have first-class cardiac care within Ludhiana. He concluded with a remark that this association would be a great benefit to the healthcare services in Ludhiana.

According to Dr Kapil Mohan, Head Strategy - ACC, "We will aim for continuous awareness in Ludhiana and the state of Punjab." This will help the patients reach out to the best-in-class medical facilities on time and get the best treatments for better patient outcomes. We hope we can help and touch the lives of many more in the coming years".

Mohandai Oswal Cancer Treatment and Research Foundation is running charitable hospital in the name of Mohan Dai Oswal Hospital (MOH), having multi specialities and diagnostic departments including elementary diagnosis heart disease and whereas the governing body is desirous of having a separate and independent heart speciality treatment and diagnostic center for benefit of general public

Artemis Cardiac Care (ACC) Pvt. Ltd. is a JV between Artemis Hospitals and Philips Medical Systems Netherlands BV, engaged to boast comprehensive clinical and administrative solutions for the (heart) disease. ACC owns and operates comprehensive cardiology centres in tier 2 and tier 3 cities to provide affordable quality care. Artemis Cardiac Care's vision is to build a chain of 30-35 such centres in the next 3-4 years.

