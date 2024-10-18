Mohanji honored with Humanitarian Award at 2024 Conscious Companies Awards in Johannesburg, South Africa

MohanJi Foundation

New Delhi [India], October 18: Mohanji, renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader, was honored with a special recognition for his global humanitarian leadership at the 9th Conscious Companies Awards held on September 19, 2024, in Johannesburg, South Africa. The prestigious annual event celebrates ethical and visionary leaders who demonstrate conscious leadership within their organizations, aligning people, profit, and purpose in the service of all stakeholders to create a better world.

The Conscious Companies Awards are dedicated to recognizing individuals and organizations that promote ethical behavior and sustainable practices, fostering leadership that not only prioritizes profits but also enhances the well-being of people and the planet. Mohanji's award is a testament to his enduring contributions to humanity through his teachings and commitment to the highest human values of compassion, kindness, and non-violence.

Mohanji's recognition at the event underscores his global impact, having inspired and empowered thousands of people across more than 90+ countries to adopt a conscious lifestyle rooted in respect for all living beings and the environment. His core message of "Be You" encourages individuals to embrace their uniqueness and live consciously, embodying kindness and compassion in every aspect of life.

At the awards ceremony, Brenda Kali, founder of Conscious Companies, shared her personal journey of seeking spiritual and humanitarian guidance, which ultimately led to her meeting with Mohanji. The event featured a special video presentation highlighting Mohanji's remarkable milestones and the global organizations he has established, showcasing the depth and breadth of his work in humanitarian efforts.

In his acceptance speech, Mohanji expressed heartfelt gratitude to the event organizers and the jury for the recognition. He emphasized the importance of leaders using their "effective years" to make a positive and lasting difference in the world. He highlighted that true contentment comes from having clarity of purpose and stability, encouraging everyone to focus on transforming "humankind into kind humans." The event fostered an environment of meaningful connections and reinforced friendships, all committed to the shared vision of a better world.

About Mohanji

Mohanji is a globally recognized humanitarian and philanthropist who has devoted his life to guiding people from selfishness to selflessness. His mission is to awaken kindness in the hearts of people and inspire them to embrace the highest values of human potentialcompassion, kindness, and non-violence. He is deeply committed to helping humanity make the transition from "humankind" to "kind humans," believing that humanity is the best religion and ahimsa (non-violence) in thoughts, words, and actions is the best spiritual practice.

Mohanji's global outreach includes founding several charitable organizations such as the Mohanji Foundation, ACT Foundation, and Ammucare Charitable Trust. His humanitarian initiatives have a presence in over 90 countries, with registered foundations in more than 20 countries across six continents.

